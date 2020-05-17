AM
May 25, 2018
A very refreshing melange of quirky nuances of the market very neatly portraying the insight that is required for product development. Very enlightening!
TS
Sep 14, 2020
I really liked the way Prof. William Qualls explained everything lucidly that was easy to grasp even to a novice like me.
By Pedro M•
May 17, 2020
Pros:
-Good path. you can really start from 0 and build the knowledge to a certain level
-Video length and materials are also good (even if the sound is not so great)
-Exercises and peer revision is just great! learned a lot from my colleagues' perspective! I think it is far better than quizes to make you think on what you learned.
Cons:
-Old data. often we are talking about data from 90's or 2000's. The most recent set of data I remember from the course is >5 years
-Too much food oriented (i work with product development and the examples shown are quite tough to understand, even having some experience). food trucks, cereal, restaurants... The drill example was just awesome. It is not clear why we didn't follow that path more often
-Lack of references. This is the single biggest contributor for my low rating. In different cases it is hard to tell if we are talking about a validated model, an idea, an opinion, work from papers or any other source. Sometimes it would be nice to go deeper, or just to know more on how the authors got to their conclusions.
The topic is great and the instructor certainly has a lot of knowledge in the area, but at some point i just didn't feel like finishing this (even if I watched all the videos)...
It is worth it to have an idea on the field, but you will need further info to put any of these in practice.
By Gabriela A C R•
Mar 26, 2019
It was a very fulfilling course and I thank all the information shared, because it will guide me on any development i'll make, even though it is in the food industry or in technologies. I highly recommend it because it fosters your creativity.
By Abhijeet M•
May 26, 2018
By Jashwin R•
May 20, 2020
Super course
By Yuka L•
Jul 6, 2020
It's a good course that walks you through on product innovation, pitfalls for developing product innovation, developing a product concept, performing customer experience mapping and how to convert consumer issues to opportunities etc. There's an assignment every week which is graded by your peers. So, that can be a mildly good to see how you have performed. However, since it is graded by your peers, some may not necessarily honest in rating your grades. The quiz is somewhat bizarre in layout and format since it grades your responses word-by-word.
By Issam A•
Jun 22, 2019
This course get my attention to a good strategies of how to evaluate and lunch a new product.
By Revathi N•
Jan 9, 2020
I liked the course's simplicity in delivery. The Quiz format and tool can improve.
By Rohit•
May 11, 2020
Good explanation of Concepts
Additional readings have practical examples
By Carmen G B L•
Oct 21, 2019
Some of the links are not active anymore.
By Saloni J•
May 2, 2020
Unable to give the quiz as it throws 502 bad gateway
By Bhavya B•
Aug 19, 2020
Customer Insights: New Product Development Orientation opens new dimensions of thoughts towards navigating from business-oriented question to reframing customer-focused questions and solving them with the frameworks built by pioneers in leading innovation leaders and insights shared by with William Qualls. I have come to realize with this course that breakthrough begins the moment problem is framed in such a way that concepts to emerge, not the at the moment the idea conception. I am glad and enjoyed the learning I am able to gain with this course.
By Swapnil I•
Jun 17, 2020
This course gives a detailed analysis of steps to be taken into consideration while developing a new product. The content is great and well organised throughout the course. Thank you professor William Qualls.
By Tushar S•
Sep 15, 2020
By Rajesh K•
Oct 17, 2020
The course is good and nicely explained the ways and means to capture Customers Insights and development new products.
By BONIFACE I M•
Mar 5, 2020
Great course , I really enjoy every session and was very interactive .Thank you coursera
By MARTIN G V•
Apr 1, 2019
El curso nos indica que hacer y que no hacer para que un producto sea exitoso
By Dhruv S•
Jun 26, 2020
It was amazing, got to learn so many things ;].
By Andrés S•
Jun 10, 2021
By Jatin G•
Jun 9, 2020
By Jyothsna R•
Apr 17, 2020
By Sreedhar D•
Nov 21, 2021
Nice Coursework for somebody who wants to understand the process of product development...
By Jenny P L C•
Jun 15, 2020
Thought-provoking course. The Jeopardy Quiz questions are a little confusing.
By Mr. B B K•
Jun 29, 2021
Amazing experience with William sir.
By Queen A•
Mar 10, 2022
Peer reviewing my assignment before I can receive a grade was nerve wrecking. I reviewed more peer assignment than was asked for and it took weeks for that to be reciprocated and my assignment graded! I'll recommend more interaction with students via the discussion boards, if necessary....let the discussions be a part of the assignment and carry points!
By Albert M U•
Apr 13, 2020
Good for polishing my business development language but not a very deep course (coming from a technical background).