Learner Reviews & Feedback for Customer Insights: New Product Development Orientation by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.4
stars
90 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

This course is the first in the Customer Insights and New Product Development (CIPD) specialization. It will introduce learners to the tools and process of gathering customer insights for identifying and developing new product opportunities. Through an integrated set of five modules and hands-on project experiences, learners will acquire the knowledge and skills to turn their ideas gained from understanding customer needs into innovative new products....

Top reviews

AM

May 25, 2018

A very refreshing melange of quirky nuances of the market very neatly portraying the insight that is required for product development. Very enlightening!

TS

Sep 14, 2020

I really liked the way Prof. William Qualls explained everything lucidly that was easy to grasp even to a novice like me.

1 - 25 of 27 Reviews for Customer Insights: New Product Development Orientation

By Pedro M

May 17, 2020

Pros:

-Good path. you can really start from 0 and build the knowledge to a certain level

-Video length and materials are also good (even if the sound is not so great)

-Exercises and peer revision is just great! learned a lot from my colleagues' perspective! I think it is far better than quizes to make you think on what you learned.

Cons:

-Old data. often we are talking about data from 90's or 2000's. The most recent set of data I remember from the course is >5 years

-Too much food oriented (i work with product development and the examples shown are quite tough to understand, even having some experience). food trucks, cereal, restaurants... The drill example was just awesome. It is not clear why we didn't follow that path more often

-Lack of references. This is the single biggest contributor for my low rating. In different cases it is hard to tell if we are talking about a validated model, an idea, an opinion, work from papers or any other source. Sometimes it would be nice to go deeper, or just to know more on how the authors got to their conclusions.

The topic is great and the instructor certainly has a lot of knowledge in the area, but at some point i just didn't feel like finishing this (even if I watched all the videos)...

It is worth it to have an idea on the field, but you will need further info to put any of these in practice.

By Gabriela A C R

Mar 26, 2019

It was a very fulfilling course and I thank all the information shared, because it will guide me on any development i'll make, even though it is in the food industry or in technologies. I highly recommend it because it fosters your creativity.

By Abhijeet M

May 26, 2018

A very refreshing melange of quirky nuances of the market very neatly portraying the insight that is required for product development. Very enlightening!

By Jashwin R

May 20, 2020

Super course

By Yuka L

Jul 6, 2020

It's a good course that walks you through on product innovation, pitfalls for developing product innovation, developing a product concept, performing customer experience mapping and how to convert consumer issues to opportunities etc. There's an assignment every week which is graded by your peers. So, that can be a mildly good to see how you have performed. However, since it is graded by your peers, some may not necessarily honest in rating your grades. The quiz is somewhat bizarre in layout and format since it grades your responses word-by-word.

By Issam A

Jun 22, 2019

This course get my attention to a good strategies of how to evaluate and lunch a new product.

By Revathi N

Jan 9, 2020

I liked the course's simplicity in delivery. The Quiz format and tool can improve.

By Rohit

May 11, 2020

Good explanation of Concepts

Additional readings have practical examples

By Carmen G B L

Oct 21, 2019

Some of the links are not active anymore.

By Saloni J

May 2, 2020

Unable to give the quiz as it throws 502 bad gateway

By Bhavya B

Aug 19, 2020

Customer Insights: New Product Development Orientation opens new dimensions of thoughts towards navigating from business-oriented question to reframing customer-focused questions and solving them with the frameworks built by pioneers in leading innovation leaders and insights shared by with William Qualls. I have come to realize with this course that breakthrough begins the moment problem is framed in such a way that concepts to emerge, not the at the moment the idea conception. I am glad and enjoyed the learning I am able to gain with this course.

By Swapnil I

Jun 17, 2020

This course gives a detailed analysis of steps to be taken into consideration while developing a new product. The content is great and well organised throughout the course. Thank you professor William Qualls.

By Tushar S

Sep 15, 2020

I really liked the way Prof. William Qualls explained everything lucidly that was easy to grasp even to a novice like me.

By Rajesh K

Oct 17, 2020

The course is good and nicely explained the ways and means to capture Customers Insights and development new products.

By BONIFACE I M

Mar 5, 2020

Great course , I really enjoy every session and was very interactive .Thank you coursera

By MARTIN G V

Apr 1, 2019

El curso nos indica que hacer y que no hacer para que un producto sea exitoso

By Dhruv S

Jun 26, 2020

It was amazing, got to learn so many things ;].

By Andrés S

Jun 10, 2021

Great!

By Jatin G

Jun 9, 2020

good

By Jyothsna R

Apr 17, 2020

-

By Sreedhar D

Nov 21, 2021

Nice Coursework for somebody who wants to understand the process of product development...

By Jenny P L C

Jun 15, 2020

Thought-provoking course. The Jeopardy Quiz questions are a little confusing.

By Mr. B B K

Jun 29, 2021

Amazing experience with William sir.

By Queen A

Mar 10, 2022

P​eer reviewing my assignment before I can receive a grade was nerve wrecking. I reviewed more peer assignment than was asked for and it took weeks for that to be reciprocated and my assignment graded! I'll recommend more interaction with students via the discussion boards, if necessary....let the discussions be a part of the assignment and carry points!

By Albert M U

Apr 13, 2020

Good for polishing my business development language but not a very deep course (coming from a technical background).

