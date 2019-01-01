Cary Nelson is the author or editor of thirty books and the author of nearly 300 articles. His books include Our Last First Poets: Vision and History in Contemporary American Poetry, Repression and Recovery: Modern American Poetry and the Politics of Cultural Memory, 1910-1945, and Revolutionary Memory: Recovering the Poetry of the American Left. He is the editor of Anthology of Modern American Poetry and Anthology of Contemporary American Poetry, both published by Oxford University Press in 2014. He teaches modern poetry at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and co-edits a large web site: Modern American Poetry Site (MAPS).