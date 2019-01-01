Profile

Cary Nelson

Jubilee Professor of Liberal Arts & Sciences

Bio

Cary Nelson is the author or editor of thirty books and the author of nearly 300 articles. His books include Our Last First Poets: Vision and History in Contemporary American Poetry, Repression and Recovery: Modern American Poetry and the Politics of Cultural Memory, 1910-1945, and Revolutionary Memory: Recovering the Poetry of the American Left. He is the editor of Anthology of Modern American Poetry and Anthology of Contemporary American Poetry, both published by Oxford University Press in 2014. He teaches modern poetry at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and co-edits a large web site: Modern American Poetry Site (MAPS).

Courses

Modern American Poetry

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder