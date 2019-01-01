Profile

Susan Curtis

Lecturer of Accountancy

    Bio

    Susan Curtis, PhD, is a lecturer in the Department of Accountancy. Throughout her academic career she has been involved in curriculum innovation. She led development of Business 101 Introduction to Professional Responsibility in Business and Society for the Gies College of Business. Susan has received recognitions for excellence in teaching including the 2017 Cook Prize from the American Accounting Association/Deloitte Foundation and an Illinois Student Senate Teaching Excellence Award in 2015. She researches learning and education in accounting with published articles in Issues in Accounting Education, Journal of Accounting Education, the AAA AIS Compendium for Cases and Classroom, and Accounting Education News; has been recognized as Outstanding Reviewer by two accounting education journals and currently serves as associate editor for Accounting Education.

    Courses

    Professional Responsibility and Ethics for Accountants

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder