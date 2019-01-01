Susan Curtis, PhD, is a lecturer in the Department of Accountancy. Throughout her academic career she has been involved in curriculum innovation. She led development of Business 101 Introduction to Professional Responsibility in Business and Society for the Gies College of Business. Susan has received recognitions for excellence in teaching including the 2017 Cook Prize from the American Accounting Association/Deloitte Foundation and an Illinois Student Senate Teaching Excellence Award in 2015. She researches learning and education in accounting with published articles in Issues in Accounting Education, Journal of Accounting Education, the AAA AIS Compendium for Cases and Classroom, and Accounting Education News; has been recognized as Outstanding Reviewer by two accounting education journals and currently serves as associate editor for Accounting Education.