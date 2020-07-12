About this Course

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Week 1

2 hours to complete

About the Course

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Module 1 Foundations: Professional, Professions, Professional Responsibility

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2 Foundations Part II: Values and Ethics

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes
Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3 Debate: The Purpose of Business

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 8 quizzes
Week 4

8 hours to complete

Module 4 Corporate Governance: Laws, Regulators, Boards of Directors, Codes of Ethics, Ethical Culture

8 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 11 quizzes

