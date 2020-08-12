Chevron Left
About the Course

Accountants perform a wide variety of activities which include, but are not limited to, accounting, auditing, tax, management consulting, and financial management.  However, a professional accountant’s responsibility is not exclusively to satisfy the needs of an employer or professional services client.  One of the distinguishing characteristics of the accounting profession is its acceptance of the responsibility to act in the public interest. This course will introduce you to professional guidance that enables accountants to uphold the obligation to act in the public interest while meeting their professional responsibilities to employers and clients.  You will also learn foundational knowledge of the moral dimensions of business that are helpful for recognizing and interpreting the ethical issues embedded in situations you will encounter in your career.  Topics in the course include professional standards, values and norms, ethical theories, theories of a firm and business purpose, and corporate governance....

MK

Aug 11, 2020

Applies the Big Idea and related course principles, theories or concepts well, incorporates case facts and provides sufficient supporting evidence for the recommendation.

JJ

Aug 3, 2020

This is class is really informative and I loved the professor. Gies is an excellent business school! Thank you.

By MOHAMMED M K

Aug 12, 2020

By Justin M J

Aug 4, 2020

This is class is really informative and I loved the professor. Gies is an excellent business school! Thank you.

By Anandhalakshmi R

Jul 13, 2020

The COURSERA is very useful and knowledge improvement of the everyday is leaning for new and I like the course

By ADRIANA P A R

Aug 5, 2020

Very Good

By Udonquak U M

Jul 18, 2020

excellent

By Dhanasekar.M

Sep 24, 2020

Good

By Sreelakshmi k s

Sep 16, 2020

Good

By Joel C L

Oct 8, 2020

i really enjoy this course but something is wrong i verified my ID and to date i have not receive my certified

By Thirugnanam M

Nov 27, 2020

Helpful

By Chiranjiv P

Dec 8, 2021

good

