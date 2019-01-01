Create a custom workflow in Wrike
Create Wrike custom workflows
Create custom workflows dashboards
Apply statuses from different custom workflows
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 2 hours project you will create custom workflows in Wrike to manage your projects, change status to tasks using custom workflows and creating dashboards to display task by workflow and status.
Project Management
Workflow
custom workflows
Wrike
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Wrike account and space
Create and change a workflow status
PRACTICE - Create and change a workflow status
Create a dashboard by status
Create custom workflows
PRACTICE - Create a dashboard by status and a custom workflow
Change workflow
Create a dashboard by workflow
FINAL PRACTICE - Cumulative challenge
