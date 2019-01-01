Profile

Michael Bednar

Associate Professor

Bio

Michael Bednar is an associate professor of business administration at the University of Illinois. He studies issues related to corporate governance, executive leadership, and the relationship between the media and organizations. His research has been published in leading management journals and he currently serves as an editorial board member at Academy of Management Journal and Strategic Management Journal. In addition to his research activities, Michael teaches a number of classes on topics such as leadership, organizational design, and strategy. Michael won the Faculty of the Year award in the Professional MBA program in 2014 and was recognized with a Teaching Excellence award in both the full-time and professional MBA programs in 2015 and 2016. Prior to coming to Illinois in 2008, Michael received his PhD in strategic management from the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from BYU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

Courses

Managing the Organization

Designing the Organization

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder