Genomics for Law provides a unique framework to review the history and basics of genomics research as well as explore how genomics has, and will continue to, interact with the law.
Genomics for LawUniversity of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About this Course
Instructors
Dr. Gene E. RobinsonDirector, Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology; Swanlund Chair; Center for Advanced Study Professor of Entomology and Neuroscience
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Genomics for Law
In this module, you will review what genomics is and discuss the relationship of genomics to the law. You will review the basic structure and function of the genome, the vocabulary used to describe its components, and understand how technology has and will continue to influence genomics, as well as how genomics is used in a variety of fields including healthcare, food security, energy, and law.
Genomics and Criminal Law
In this module, you will discuss the relationship of genomics to criminal law, how genetic evidence and genomic defenses currently operate in the criminal justice system and explore how fully allowing genetic evidence and genomic defenses might improve or harm criminal law. You will understand how criminal law might or might not recognize genomics as a defense, review types of changes needed in criminal law to accommodate genetic evidence, and examine how changes in the criminal law, to accommodate genetic evidence and defenses, could impact criminal law.
Genomics and Criminal Procedure
In this module, you will explore how private individuals' genomes are in a criminal law context, how DNA is examined and processed in criminal investigations, and examine under what circumstances individuals' genomes are protected from access by the government in a criminal law context. You will also recognize under which circumstances the government has an interest in individuals' genomes in a criminal law context and review the basics of the CODIS STRs (Combined DNA Indexing System).
Forensic Genomics
In this module, you will learn about how genomics is used to estimate ancestry and predict physical appearance or traits in criminal investigations, and review the current evidentiary standards for utilizing genetic evidence. You will also examine the scientific viability of using genomics to estimate phenotypic traits, understand the accuracy of genetic estimates for ancestry and phenotypic traits, review the current evidentiary standards under Frye and Daubert, and identify the best methods to utilize genomics evidence under current legal evidentiary standards.
Well this course was very informative as it helped me to understand the different side of my field. i hope this course helps me in future
The course content was richer than my expectation. I am really impressed and grateful.
In depth case discussions made it easy to understand the practical application of the legal principles to real life legal issues experienced by legal practitioners worldwide.
That was a very good course .In fact I enjoyed it very much, but at the end I could not relate it with genomics that much .so it would be better if it was a 5 or 6 week course. Thank You.
