University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Genomics for Law

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Genomics and Criminal Law

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Genomics and Criminal Procedure

2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Forensic Genomics

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 86 min), 1 reading

