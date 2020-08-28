Chevron Left
About the Course

Genomics for Law provides a unique framework to review the history and basics of genomics research as well as explore how genomics has, and will continue to, interact with the law. Throughout this course you will explore the implications of genomics research on law, as well as law's influence and implications on genomics research, as it pertains to the following topics: • Genomics and Criminal Law • Genomics and Criminal Procedure • Forensic Genomics • Intellectual Property Protection and Biotechnology • Genomics and Tort Law • Genomics and Privacy Law • Legal and Ethical Issues in Genomics This course can be taken to fulfill continuing legal education (CLE) credits for practicing lawyers. 9 MCLE hours have been approved in Illinois....

Top reviews

MS

May 29, 2020

That was a very good course .In fact I enjoyed it very much, but at the end I could not relate it with genomics that much .so it would be better if it was a 5 or 6 week course. Thank You.

CS

Mar 11, 2020

In depth case discussions made it easy to understand the practical application of the legal principles to real life legal issues experienced by legal practitioners worldwide.

By meera v

Aug 28, 2020

I learned so many new things about law that is concerned with genomics and science. I also feel that course name should be law for genomics instead genomics for law. I never though of law as a fun thing to know about but this course helps me to find new emerging era of law for science and research.

By Prompiriya P

Aug 4, 2020

Informative and interesting course. While the context of Genomics and context of Law were rather separated in the earlier module of the course, it gets intertwined together in the later part and make a perfect conclusion in the last week. Videos were informative and mostly interesting.

By Mohammad S A S

May 30, 2020

That was a very good course .In fact I enjoyed it very much, but at the end I could not relate it with genomics that much .so it would be better if it was a 5 or 6 week course. Thank You.

By GAETANO G

Jul 20, 2020

Amazing Course to learn ethical and legal issues in Genomics World.

All Professors are very well prepared and involve students to learn and search answers for lots of opened questions.

By Cobus-Henry S

Mar 11, 2020

In depth case discussions made it easy to understand the practical application of the legal principles to real life legal issues experienced by legal practitioners worldwide.

By Ayelén V

Jul 9, 2019

I really enjoyed it! I'm so gratefull! I was able to do this course because Coursera provided me a scholarship and I appreciate it very much.

By SHARON M E U

May 28, 2020

A beautiful course. Almost makes you want to know more about the applications of genomics. I have enjoyed it fully.

By Ekin O

Sep 28, 2018

Whilst this course had some valuable on the field for a newcomer, having studied this subject matter before I was slightly disappointed with some of the information on particular cases. However, Jesse Gelsinger case was an outlier which had very through explanation process.

If I were to change something, it'd be to add more information on why the Courts ruled the way they did especially for the U.S. Supreme Court cases.

By Bianca M

Sep 12, 2020

Great Course! It´s more apliable for them who live in the USA, but, because the law sistem, but i´m from Brazil and could learn a lot of interesting information

By Principality B & S

Apr 4, 2020

The course content was richer than my expectation. I am really impressed and grateful.

By Arundhati C

Oct 20, 2019

For a field of biotechnology, helpful in many ways.

By LAW X

Jun 8, 2020

For a lawyer, it is a very good course.

By MURTAZA M

Apr 18, 2019

Great. Good luck!

By Joy S

Nov 5, 2018

Pretty good class. Interesting. Makes a person think. Only problem: locked quizzes.

By Vaishnavi C

May 18, 2020

It was very informative and elaborate

By Adnan B

May 26, 2022

This course was really great. As a biotechnology student, I found it very useful. All of the lectures were really nice. I especially was impressed by the lectures of Prof. Eric Johnson. His communication and explaination was exceptional. I also loved the the lectures of Jennifer Robbenolt. Overall, this was a really pleasant experience and helpful addition to my knowledge.

By Prabhansu K P

Feb 19, 2022

The course was really verry amazing, This gave me an interest towards the criminal side of the law and made me undrstand how genomics play a vital role in making judgment in any particular case. Coprising all these, th overall course was really knowledgious, full with information and I belive that this facility would help me prosper in my Law career.

By David M

Oct 27, 2020

muchas gracias a la Universidad de Illinois y a Coursera por esta gran oportunidad!!, el curso fue excelente y aprendi muchisimo!! Los profesores magnificos y estoy muy orgulloso de este gran aprendizaje

By SAMUEL D C S

Nov 8, 2020

It is a very resourceful course that helps students of science to understand new sides from genomics and thier importance to the world.

By Nagatharan L K P

Dec 5, 2021

An excellent course. It will further open the minds of those in the law sector. Would recommend it strongly.

By Angela R

Oct 24, 2020

This was an amazing class!~ I really learned a lot of great information. Thank you for offering this.

By Baishampayan M

Jun 25, 2021

Was a very helpful course

By Kowsalya V

Sep 19, 2019

good

By Aman G

May 20, 2021

Well this course was very informative as it helped me to understand the different side of my field. i hope this course helps me in future

By Aman S R

May 27, 2021

gg

