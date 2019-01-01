Kalina is a visualization programmer for the Advanced Visualization Lab at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications. Her primary work involves writing software that processes and visualizes various types of massive scientific data obtained at supercomputer centers. Her most recent work makes scientific visualization tools freely available to artists and scientists, through Ytini- an open-source middleware between the scientific analysis and visualization Python package, yt, and the visual effects software, Houdini. Kalina contributed to the creation of such films as "A Beautiful Planet" (IMAX), "Birth of Planet Earth" (fulldome), and "Seeing the Beginning of Time" (4K).