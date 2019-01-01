Profile

Kalina Borkiewicz

Visualization Programmer

Bio

Kalina is a visualization programmer for the Advanced Visualization Lab at the National Center for Supercomputing Applications. Her primary work involves writing software that processes and visualizes various types of massive scientific data obtained at supercomputer centers. Her most recent work makes scientific visualization tools freely available to artists and scientists, through Ytini- an open-source middleware between the scientific analysis and visualization Python package, yt, and the visual effects software, Houdini. Kalina contributed to the creation of such films as "A Beautiful Planet" (IMAX), "Birth of Planet Earth" (fulldome), and "Seeing the Beginning of Time" (4K).

Courses

3D Data Visualization for Science Communication

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder