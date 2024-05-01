Alternative Investments and Taxes: Cracking the Code

This comprehensive course offers a thorough understanding of alternative investments, encompassing
their regulatory framework, taxation aspects, specific investment types, compliance requirements, and reporting obligations. Students will explore the significance of alternative investments in the financial market and gain insights into the basic regulatory framework governing them. The course also covers taxation considerations and planning strategies associated with alternative investments and delves into specific types, their unique characteristics, investment strategies, and applicable tax regulations. Additionally, students will learn about compliance requirements, reporting obligations, due diligence, anti-money laundering regulations, and investor protection in the context of alternative investments. This course is exclusively offered online. It has been designed for and is restricted to students pursuing a graduate certificate and specific degree programs.