University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Alternative Investments and Taxes: Cracking the Code
Taught in English

Dr. Craig Lemoine
John Breen

Instructors: Dr. Craig Lemoine

14 hours to complete
3 weeks at 4 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Discover the basic regulatory framework governing alternative investments.

  • Explore alternative investments and their significance in the financial market.

  • Describe foundational principles of taxation, including the Internal Revenue Code, types of taxation, tax rates, and other elements of taxation.

Recently updated!

May 2024

There are 6 modules in this course

You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.

This module provides an introduction to alternative investments, introduces foundational tax concepts and provides insight to the regulatory framework governing these practices.

This module provides an introduction to various types of alternative investments and considers other relevant factors.

This module explores real estate investments and their related tax considerations and strategic approaches.

This modules discusses alternative investment tax considerations.

Instructors

