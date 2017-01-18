About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

97%(1,532 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

1 video (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Week 1: Problem: Global Postharvest Loss

3 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Causes: Major Causes & Encounters for PHL

6 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3: Solutions: A Prevention Framework for PHL

9 videos (Total 95 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: Actors: A Network of Global Stakeholders

5 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

TOP REVIEWS FROM GLOBAL POSTHARVEST LOSS PREVENTION: FUNDAMENTALS, TECHNOLOGIES, AND ACTORS

