This course provides an overview of the issue of postharvest loss of grains by exploring essential physical, technical, and social dimensions of postharvest supply chains and loss prevention methods globally.
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
In this module, you will become familiar with the course, your instructor, your classmates, and our learning environment.
Week 1: Problem: Global Postharvest Loss
This module will provide you with an overview of the issue of postharvest loss (PHL) and how this impacts global food security and sustainability. It will also define the postharvest supply chain.
Week 2: Causes: Major Causes & Encounters for PHL
This module will introduce you to technical, social, and economic factors and situations that lead to postharvest losses. Harvesting, drying, and storage phases will be specifically covered as stages that are both vital in the grain supply chain and in which a great deal of postharvest losses are experienced.
Week 3: Solutions: A Prevention Framework for PHL
This module will introduce you to a conceptual framework for how losses can be prevented. Theories, methods, and case examples on prevention will be covered.
Week 4: Actors: A Network of Global Stakeholders
In this module you will explore how the international community is responding to the issue of postharvest loss. The module will cover the current state of the postharvest loss prevention field, as well as provide background as to how it developed. Some key projects, initiatives, and approaches will be highlighted.
The course was a wonderful one. I was thrilled with all the modules and I am on course to becoming a great actor in issues of Postharvest losses
The online course is good for students and even professionals. This will help upskill the student and review past knowledge for the professionals. Thank you so much
Thanks for offering a very much informative course. Look forward for more courses in this field. Thanks a lot for all the lectures and Coursera!
It is wonderful course based on research that make it highly practical course and increase understanding & knowldege of Postharvest losses.
