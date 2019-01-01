Director of the ADM Institute for the Prevention of Postharvest Loss
Dr. Prasanta K. Kalita is the director of the ADM Institute for the Prevention of Postharvest Loss and a professor and leader of the Soil & Water Resources Engineering Division in Agricultural & Biological Engineering Department at the University of Illinois. He currently also serves as the assistant dean of research in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) and a Distinguished Teacher-Scholar at the University of Illinois. His administrative experience includes the successful guidance of a broad range of faculty and student research projects and programs both nationally and internationally. He has served as co-investigator for innovative projects involving partnerships with institutions such as the Illinois Department of Transportation, the US Army Corp of Engineers, the United States Agency for International Development, and universities around the world.
Dr. Kalita is a fellow of the American Society for Agricultural & Biological Engineers (ASABE). He is also an adjunct professor of the Harbin Institute of Technology, China. Born in a village in the state of Assam, India, Kalita’s research focus areas include water management and environmental sustainability, hydrology, watershed and water quality modeling, erosion and sediment control, and irrigation. He is widely recognized for his excellence in teaching and advising and his leadership in research, having received over 40 noteworthy awards from various organizations. He has worked extensively in educational development and capacity building and food security issues around the world. Dr. Kalita has published more than 150 articles in journals and conferences and served as editor-in-chief and associate editor for three international journals.