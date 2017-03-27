LM
Dec 10, 2020
This course has been so helpful to me in further enriching my understanding on situations around the world and the need to reduce global postharvest losses! Thank you so much!
JA
Feb 10, 2021
I am highly elated with this course and I urge all those interested in gaining a foothold on the subject of post harvest losses to enroll and learn on this course...........
By Abasaheb H•
Mar 27, 2017
I am very grateful to faculties for this course, Dr Prasantha Kalitha and his colleagues for such a informative and ultimate course on 'Global PH Losses'. This course is very important to all learners from developing and developed countries, since world's growing population facing acute food shortage, thereby saving losses becomes need of the hour.
In fact this is my first time for such online course, but enjoyed the course due to support of all the colleagues in the course.
"Saving the food is producing the food" and this course will help to accomplish this global goal.
Thanks and regards,
By madhav s•
Nov 26, 2016
Very good course , much informative and useful. Thanks to the instructors and coursera.
By JOHN Q•
Jun 4, 2017
Disturbing yet hopeful in that 1/3 pho can be ideally saved. Thanks.
By Nimak R•
Nov 29, 2020
Great!
By PORTUKARAN S A U•
Jul 20, 2020
Great course ! covers all topics right from methods of harvesting to post harvest treatments to when the produce reaches the market. Gives a clear idea on how to combat the losses . This course could bring about great potentials on how to ensure food is reached to every human being ! Thank you University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for this wonderful course!
By donlucey•
May 26, 2017
Very informative course on Post Harvest loss.
A variety of lecturers.
Some of the information could be updated now as the video are 4 or 5 year old.
You need to meet the weekly assignment deadline, otherwise your paper may not be peer reviewed. This will delay you receving your certificate of completion.
By Siddhesh B•
Feb 22, 2019
Great course to learn about the 'Global Post Harvest Losses'. Covers the fundamentals and provides knowledge about the present technologies and techniques used. At the end of the course, one learns to relate the real world case studies with the course info. This helps to think and provide solutions for the problems. Good course for people -
Studying about the Post Harvest Losses
Working in agriculture and / food sector
By A S M Y B S•
Apr 20, 2020
Post-harvest loss has become one of the main reasons of food loss. This course helps us to understand the importance of post-harvest loss reduction. Several strategies, factors and actors of post-harvest loss reduction have been introduced in this course. The course creators had developed the course very efficiently which helps us to understand the bigger picture of post-harvest loss reduction.
By Dayanand P•
Aug 28, 2016
There are a lot of aspects of PHL that is not taught to Agricultural Engineers in India. This course is an excellent way of understanding some of those aspects such as economical value of PHL and the role of Extension workers in PHL. The course also opened my mind to the many available resources online and also to the problem of PHL as a global aspect.
By Eric P•
Sep 2, 2016
The course, led by experts, presents clearly and gradually the key concepts of post-harvest losses.
The evaluation is very thorough and requires carefully attention during the on-line teaching.
But beyond the learnings, the course includes 3 essays writting which are a great opportunity to share own experience with other peers.
By Lakshmi S P•
Apr 25, 2020
It was a great learning platform. I could learn many new things and about many new research organisations. It was a very great platform. Thanks to coursera and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for giving this wonderful opportunity. Looking forward to learn many other courses.
By Deeksha P•
Jul 1, 2020
This course was really a good experience. I came to know about a lot of things here which I was truly unaware about. I actually didn't know that post harvest loss was such a big issue in our society and a small step could actually make differences.
By SIBOMANA A•
Oct 14, 2020
Now I know that just Production is not enough.
Through this course, I gained enough and deep understanding on how Losses happen, solutions.
Very well organized course with quality and clear content s.
By Lira M•
Dec 11, 2020
By Joshua A•
Feb 10, 2021
By Leo M S L•
Nov 18, 2020
The online course is good for students and even professionals. This will help upskill the student and review past knowledge for the professionals. Thank you so much
By NDI B B•
Dec 10, 2020
The course was a wonderful one.
I was thrilled with all the modules and I am on course to becoming a great actor in issues of Postharvest losses
By Abhishek S•
Aug 1, 2020
It is wonderful course based on research that make it highly practical course and increase understanding & knowldege of Postharvest losses.
By MBA E E•
Nov 28, 2016
A wonderful piece and a great eye opener on issues of post harvest losses and food security in general. Thanks for the course , nice move.
By Muhammad B I•
Feb 12, 2021
course is very easy. I enjoy this course. This course is very good and more knowledgeable and informational.
By Raman V•
Aug 26, 2021
Highly informative course. Great lectures for anyone interested in the field and otherwise.
By Deelip r D•
Aug 17, 2021
Very useful and a great course agriculture students. Looking forward for similar courses
By P C J•
Jan 6, 2021
Thank you so much and Happy New Year. It is a wonderful experience indeed.
By Eze N•
Dec 11, 2019
I found the course interesting, educative and knowledge packed
By ashmita u•
May 24, 2020
this course is very useful for agriculture student like me..