Chevron Left
Back to Global Postharvest Loss Prevention: Fundamentals, Technologies, and Actors

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Postharvest Loss Prevention: Fundamentals, Technologies, and Actors by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.8
stars
142 ratings
43 reviews

About the Course

This course provides an overview of the issue of postharvest loss of grains by exploring essential physical, technical, and social dimensions of postharvest supply chains and loss prevention methods globally. Each year, estimates suggest that 1/3 of all food produced is lost or wasted, making postharvest loss a critical global food security and sustainability issue of today. Key knowledge areas are presented including: -An overview of postharvest loss -Supply chain activities such as harvesting, drying, and storage -Economics and markets -An introduction to the network of actors working in this field We face the immense challenge of feeding over 9 billion people by the year 2050. To meet these demands, yields will have to more than double using the same amount of natural resources. In recent years, postharvest loss has been recognized by major institutions including the US government, the United Nations, the CGIAR Research Consortium, and several others as a significant opportunity to impact food security and improve livelihoods. Despite this increased attention, a lack of knowledge, technical capacity, and resources remain obstacles for stakeholders worldwide to act on these issues. This course will, for the first time, provide you as professionals, practitioners, and students, with a comprehensive introduction to postharvest loss processes and begin building capacity for loss prevention worldwide....

Top reviews

LM

Dec 10, 2020

This course has been so helpful to me in further enriching my understanding on situations around the world and the need to reduce global postharvest losses! Thank you so much!

JA

Feb 10, 2021

I am highly elated with this course and I urge all those interested in gaining a foothold on the subject of post harvest losses to enroll and learn on this course...........

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 41 Reviews for Global Postharvest Loss Prevention: Fundamentals, Technologies, and Actors

By Abasaheb H

Mar 27, 2017

I am very grateful to faculties for this course, Dr Prasantha Kalitha and his colleagues for such a informative and ultimate course on 'Global PH Losses'. This course is very important to all learners from developing and developed countries, since world's growing population facing acute food shortage, thereby saving losses becomes need of the hour.

In fact this is my first time for such online course, but enjoyed the course due to support of all the colleagues in the course.

"Saving the food is producing the food" and this course will help to accomplish this global goal.

Thanks and regards,

By madhav s

Nov 26, 2016

Very good course , much informative and useful. Thanks to the instructors and coursera.

By JOHN Q

Jun 4, 2017

Disturbing yet hopeful in that 1/3 pho can be ideally saved. Thanks.

By Nimak R

Nov 29, 2020

Great!

By PORTUKARAN S A U

Jul 20, 2020

Great course ! covers all topics right from methods of harvesting to post harvest treatments to when the produce reaches the market. Gives a clear idea on how to combat the losses . This course could bring about great potentials on how to ensure food is reached to every human being ! Thank you University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for this wonderful course!

By donlucey

May 26, 2017

Very informative course on Post Harvest loss.

A variety of lecturers.

Some of the information could be updated now as the video are 4 or 5 year old.

You need to meet the weekly assignment deadline, otherwise your paper may not be peer reviewed. This will delay you receving your certificate of completion.

By Siddhesh B

Feb 22, 2019

Great course to learn about the 'Global Post Harvest Losses'. Covers the fundamentals and provides knowledge about the present technologies and techniques used. At the end of the course, one learns to relate the real world case studies with the course info. This helps to think and provide solutions for the problems. Good course for people -

Studying about the Post Harvest Losses

Working in agriculture and / food sector

By A S M Y B S

Apr 20, 2020

Post-harvest loss has become one of the main reasons of food loss. This course helps us to understand the importance of post-harvest loss reduction. Several strategies, factors and actors of post-harvest loss reduction have been introduced in this course. The course creators had developed the course very efficiently which helps us to understand the bigger picture of post-harvest loss reduction.

By Dayanand P

Aug 28, 2016

There are a lot of aspects of PHL that is not taught to Agricultural Engineers in India. This course is an excellent way of understanding some of those aspects such as economical value of PHL and the role of Extension workers in PHL. The course also opened my mind to the many available resources online and also to the problem of PHL as a global aspect.

By Eric P

Sep 2, 2016

The course, led by experts, presents clearly and gradually the key concepts of post-harvest losses.

The evaluation is very thorough and requires carefully attention during the on-line teaching.

But beyond the learnings, the course includes 3 essays writting which are a great opportunity to share own experience with other peers.

By Lakshmi S P

Apr 25, 2020

It was a great learning platform. I could learn many new things and about many new research organisations. It was a very great platform. Thanks to coursera and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for giving this wonderful opportunity. Looking forward to learn many other courses.

By Deeksha P

Jul 1, 2020

This course was really a good experience. I came to know about a lot of things here which I was truly unaware about. I actually didn't know that post harvest loss was such a big issue in our society and a small step could actually make differences.

By SIBOMANA A

Oct 14, 2020

Now I know that just Production is not enough.

Through this course, I gained enough and deep understanding on how Losses happen, solutions.

Very well organized course with quality and clear content s.

By Lira M

Dec 11, 2020

This course has been so helpful to me in further enriching my understanding on situations around the world and the need to reduce global postharvest losses! Thank you so much!

By Joshua A

Feb 10, 2021

I am highly elated with this course and I urge all those interested in gaining a foothold on the subject of post harvest losses to enroll and learn on this course...........

By Leo M S L

Nov 18, 2020

The online course is good for students and even professionals. This will help upskill the student and review past knowledge for the professionals. Thank you so much

By NDI B B

Dec 10, 2020

The course was a wonderful one.

I was thrilled with all the modules and I am on course to becoming a great actor in issues of Postharvest losses

By Abhishek S

Aug 1, 2020

It is wonderful course based on research that make it highly practical course and increase understanding & knowldege of Postharvest losses.

By MBA E E

Nov 28, 2016

A wonderful piece and a great eye opener on issues of post harvest losses and food security in general. Thanks for the course , nice move.

By Muhammad B I

Feb 12, 2021

course is very easy. I enjoy this course. This course is very good and more knowledgeable and informational.

By Raman V

Aug 26, 2021

Highly informative course. Great lectures for anyone interested in the field and otherwise.

By Deelip r D

Aug 17, 2021

Very useful and a great course agriculture students. Looking forward for similar courses

By P C J

Jan 6, 2021

Thank you so much and Happy New Year. It is a wonderful experience indeed.

By Eze N

Dec 11, 2019

I found the course interesting, educative and knowledge packed

By ashmita u

May 24, 2020

this course is very useful for agriculture student like me..

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder