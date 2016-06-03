About this Course

26,176 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Data Mining Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Visualization Software
  • Tableau Software
  • Data Virtualization
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 6 in the
Data Mining Specialization
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is related to the 100% online Master in Computer Science from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(7,540 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
6 readings
4 hours to complete

Week 1: The Computer and the Human

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 130 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: Visualization of Numerical Data

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 85 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Visualization of Non-Numerical Data

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Week 4: The Visualization Dashboard

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA VISUALIZATION

View all reviews

About the Data Mining Specialization

Data Mining

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder