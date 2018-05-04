GC
Nov 16, 2020
Very useful course. It enlightens my ways to data visualization. I knew some concepts, but in a disorganized way and not knowing how. This course fills these gaps. It is tremendously helpful.
MK
Apr 5, 2018
Good course, very well structured and with interesting assignments. Some (especially first) lessons are more of a general culture but most are very helpful and allow to learn a lot of things.
By Pāvels G•
May 4, 2018
Good course but need some thing to do:
1. More material. Some topics are just looked superficially.
2. Need provide addition video lessons ore provide information to student that he need know some visualization tool. Excel, Tableau, any thing.
3. There is some errors what still not corrected for many months - in week 4 some video is empty, some misunderstanding information on video slide.
By James A L•
Aug 6, 2018
Too much background information, not enough information critical to applicable demands.
By Sachita P•
Jan 15, 2018
Very nice course. It encourages you to learn different data visualization tools for completing the assignments. And, peer graded assignments are too beneficial since, they give you a sight of how other peers are completing their work and all. Lecture videos too are awesome!!
By Chen Q•
Feb 4, 2019
The fundamental concept part and assignments are good.
But I think since it is related to visualization, the course can spend more time on how to make a visual.
By Rex O O•
Aug 30, 2018
most horrible specialization in coursera! Time wasted
By NAGA A K•
Apr 12, 2020
It's always with Coursera providing amazing courses for students to enhance their skills and adding their part to the success of students in their life's.
This Amazing course data visualization starts from very basic, like which colour our eye attracts more to reaches the top of data visualization topics like visualizing complex network graphics.
Thanks for Coursera for this amazing course.
By Taha M M•
Apr 15, 2020
One of the best courses that i have attended during my entire life. I have worked as BI consultant for 15 years and the contents availed in this course is a must to have for anyone working in BI field. Thanks Illinois University for this amazing course
By Ian W•
Aug 10, 2018
The lectures introduces various ways of visualizing data.
There are fewer details on Tableau software usage and hand-on network graphing tutorial, students will have to search for more knowledge in these parts during the class.
By Mykola K•
Apr 6, 2018
By John M•
Jun 4, 2016
I found the class to be very informative. The assignments on creating charts and graphs for large data sets were practical and helped me understand the concepts taught in the course.
By Cheng-shuo Y•
Nov 27, 2017
Really like this course which leads me to Tableau. After the course, I take about 8 hours to learn Tableau and I think my ability of data visualization ballooned.
By Ashwin N•
Mar 18, 2020
Before learning any BI tools or Visualization library, this course content needs to be known
By Rahul M•
Feb 7, 2018
seemed to me the best course of the specialization
By GANG L•
Dec 6, 2017
Very solid data visualization class for people interesting in visualization. It explains a lot of knowledge under the hood. Not that fit for people who just want to learn some tools and quick skills. It is computer science.
By Andres S•
Sep 24, 2018
Bueno para obtener ideas de que hacer, pero necesitas saber programar a nivel basico
By Marcus M F T•
Jul 26, 2017
Very generic ideas, not sure if worth it.
By Trang T L•
Jan 26, 2017
Professor has a soft, easy to follow teaching style but the course structure has several pitfalls:
It gets too theoretical in week 3 and 4 and you really don't need complex algebra or statistics to pass the course but it'd be hard to understand the core matters without them. Week 4's assignment is only a quiz and I think there should have been a project to really test student's ability to apply the learned materials in real situations. Besides, you don't need programming skill to complete the assignments, but it takes a lot of time to learn free, ready-made datavis tools and they are too limited to deliver the outcomes we want.
I think if anyone is serious about learning data visualization, you can't get away with not knowing programming and statistics and those two should be prerequisites.
By Nalini A•
Jun 28, 2017
The course introduces one to more parameters and considerations to account for when building data visualizations than they would probably imagine. From human perception of visuals to 2-D and 3-D rendering to ideal plots for different series of data, the course covers a lot of ground and introduces some very interesting concepts. The programming assignments don't really require programming knowledge if you are able to generate graphs using off the shelf tools. One thing to keep in mind is that although the course suggests you can build a web site or page with your visualizations if desired, the assignment submissions do not allow for the submission of a URL link to a website or a page. Links can however be embedded into additional comments associated with the submission.
By Milorad•
Feb 11, 2018
Pros:
The course was well organized so that an individual can focus on coursework only. There is enough time to complete the homework and quizzes directly relate to the material (i.e. student is not expected to do much reading outside the course videos). The material is informative and accomplishes the goals stated in the beginning of the course.
Cons:
Some minor things such as not being able to see the programming assignments very well when grading other's work due to Coursera's UI not designed well for that. Also, the collaboration between students is not as good as it was made out to be based on the emphasis that was given to that by Coursera and course organizers. Not sure if Coursera or organizers can do much more than they have already regarding that.
By Hariharan R•
May 6, 2017
Amazingly informative and instructive course. Recommended for beginners, but much highly recommended for people who are already conceptually aware of these things/who're in the line of application of these concepts but need a firmer grasp on the theory and concepts behind depicting data points through a visualization to better architect their implementations. I am one of the latter category, and I've found this course extremely useful in aligning my thoughts and tasks in the right direction :)
By Veronica J M•
Sep 27, 2020
Para una persona que no tiene idea sobre conceptos básicos de ingenieria y estadística en curso puede resultar un poco dificil, más no imposible de aprobar. Tiene contenidos muy interesantes, sobre todo en sus dos primeras semanas de estudio. La tercera y cuarta semana para mi representaron un reto y una exploración interesante que me hacen sentir satisfecha por haber logrado terminarlo.
By Pedro H S B•
Aug 9, 2017
Very nice overview for the subject. Great introduction that focuses for every kind of professional interested in data visualization (eg.: programmers and designers, analysts and decision makers). I really appreciate the projects and the peer-review model. It was an amazing challenge and I definitely will take the sequence of Data Visualization courses. Thanks Coursera :)
By José A R N•
Jul 9, 2017
My name is Jose Antonio. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course to get new knowledge about Big Data and better understand the technology and your practical applications.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
Regards.
Jose Antonio.
By Estella C•
May 18, 2020
This is an excellent course to lay the foundation of data visualization. I like the discussion on how to design an effective chart using data-to-ink ratio. Also the contents covers a wild range of knowledge, from human optical nerve system, to the projection of visual image by computer and the leverage of recent technologies to generate complex network charts.
By Soh W K•
Jun 17, 2018
Very interesting course that shows you how to present your data set in a way that you can actually deduce what is going on in one look.I like how Professor John C. Hart had shared with us that we are building Data Visualization Charts eventually for Human Audience, thus, a little bit understanding about the human eyes, ears, brain is good.