This course will cover the major techniques for mining and analyzing text data to discover interesting patterns, extract useful knowledge, and support decision making, with an emphasis on statistical approaches that can be generally applied to arbitrary text data in any natural language with no or minimum human effort.
This course is part of the Data Mining Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Data Clustering Algorithms
- Text Mining
- Probabilistic Models
- Sentiment Analysis
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Week 1
During this module, you will learn the overall course design, an overview of natural language processing techniques and text representation, which are the foundation for all kinds of text-mining applications, and word association mining with a particular focus on mining one of the two basic forms of word associations (i.e., paradigmatic relations).
Week 2
During this module, you will learn more about word association mining with a particular focus on mining the other basic form of word association (i.e., syntagmatic relations), and start learning topic analysis with a focus on techniques for mining one topic from text.
Week 3
During this module, you will learn topic analysis in depth, including mixture models and how they work, Expectation-Maximization (EM) algorithm and how it can be used to estimate parameters of a mixture model, the basic topic model, Probabilistic Latent Semantic Analysis (PLSA), and how Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) extends PLSA.
Week 4
During this module, you will learn text clustering, including the basic concepts, main clustering techniques, including probabilistic approaches and similarity-based approaches, and how to evaluate text clustering. You will also start learning text categorization, which is related to text clustering, but with pre-defined categories that can be viewed as pre-defining clusters.
Reviews
- 5 stars67.78%
- 4 stars20.55%
- 3 stars8.01%
- 2 stars1.89%
- 1 star1.74%
TOP REVIEWS FROM TEXT MINING AND ANALYTICS
Outstanding mix of theory and practical applications to help understand the theory. Well organized and excellent presentations. Thank you!
Very difficult, especially when it comes to logic and using math equations. You'll have a lot to learn from this course.
My favorite course and my favorite instructor. Highly informative. I wish i want to be a real student of the instructor.
This is a very good course. I think it provides a very good foundation of text mining and analytics like PLSA and LDA. More advanced research discussed in the last lecture is also very interesting.
About the Data Mining Specialization
The Data Mining Specialization teaches data mining techniques for both structured data which conform to a clearly defined schema, and unstructured data which exist in the form of natural language text. Specific course topics include pattern discovery, clustering, text retrieval, text mining and analytics, and data visualization. The Capstone project task is to solve real-world data mining challenges using a restaurant review data set from Yelp.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.