About this Course

21,548 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Data Mining Specialization
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Clustering Algorithms
  • Text Mining
  • Probabilistic Models
  • Sentiment Analysis
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 6 in the
Data Mining Specialization
Approx. 33 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up92%(2,928 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Orientation

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete

Week 1

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 109 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 116 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

10 hours to complete

Week 3

10 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 103 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 141 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TEXT MINING AND ANALYTICS

View all reviews

About the Data Mining Specialization

Data Mining

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder