This course provides an unique opportunity for you to learn key components of text mining and analytics aided by the real world datasets and the text mining toolkit written in Java. Hands-on experience in core text mining techniques including text preprocessing, sentiment analysis, and topic modeling help learners be trained to be a competent data scientists.
Hands-on Text Mining and AnalyticsYonsei University
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: French, Portuguese (European), Chinese (Simplified), Russian, English, Spanish
Yonsei University
Yonsei University was established in 1885 and is the oldest private university in Korea.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Course Logistics and the Text Mining Tool for the Course
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Text Preprocessing
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Text Analysis Techniques
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 62 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
Term Weighting and Document Classification
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
by KAMay 30, 2017
Excellent theory and hands-on lab codes. It'd be great if you could also cover how-to in other relevant programming languages using R or Python.
