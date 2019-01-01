Min Song is a Underwood Distinguished Professor in the Department of Library and Information Science at Yonsei University. Prior to Yonsei, Min was an Associate Professor of the Department of Information Systems and co-director of the Informatics Research Laboratory at New Jersey Institute of Technology, where the goal of his research is discovery of knowledge from large natural language data such as blogs, doctor’s notes, and scientific publications. His research interests are in biomedical text mining, social media mining, and informetrics. He has published more than 150 journal and conference papers.