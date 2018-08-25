Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Hands-on Text Mining and Analytics by Yonsei University

3.9
stars
39 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

This course provides an unique opportunity for you to learn key components of text mining and analytics aided by the real world datasets and the text mining toolkit written in Java. Hands-on experience in core text mining techniques including text preprocessing, sentiment analysis, and topic modeling help learners be trained to be a competent data scientists. Empowered by bringing lecture notes together with lab sessions based on the y-TextMiner toolkit developed for the class, learners will be able to develop interesting text mining applications....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Hands-on Text Mining and Analytics

By Almudena A C

Aug 25, 2018

The course is interesting and you learn things.

The problem is that the code for the practices is incomplete, non actualized and some functions of the API didn't return anything.

Plus if you need help and you write in the forum, nobody of the staff team helps you out. Only some other alumns and the last responses are form 6 mothns ago.

By Razan M

Jun 2, 2017

The presentation slides are not available for downloading and I did not like the evaluation method. Good if you want to do text mining with Java and to know the libraries available for this.

By Luis Z

May 18, 2020

Highly interesting and the content is super promising. The instructor teaches the content quite well.

However - installation of the required yTextMiner library is huge (1 GB of data to install!)

Additionally, the software is buggy and resolving these bugs gets in the way of actually completing course assignments.

By Abhishek V

Apr 22, 2017

The instructor in the course is very bad. The knowledge dissemination is also cursory. You might get familiar with few concepts but this is not an in-depth course on this subject.

By Jake M

Feb 17, 2019

Does not explain how to download Workstation properly

By Korkrid A

May 31, 2017

Excellent theory and hands-on lab codes. It'd be great if you could also cover how-to in other relevant programming languages using R or Python.

By el k W

May 5, 2017

Excellent course !!

By Alexander A S G

Jun 5, 2017

Thanks

By Dr. M H A J

Jan 26, 2018

Great & Hot Topic.

Amazing.

