By Almudena A C•
Aug 25, 2018
The course is interesting and you learn things.
The problem is that the code for the practices is incomplete, non actualized and some functions of the API didn't return anything.
Plus if you need help and you write in the forum, nobody of the staff team helps you out. Only some other alumns and the last responses are form 6 mothns ago.
By Razan M•
Jun 2, 2017
The presentation slides are not available for downloading and I did not like the evaluation method. Good if you want to do text mining with Java and to know the libraries available for this.
By Luis Z•
May 18, 2020
Highly interesting and the content is super promising. The instructor teaches the content quite well.
However - installation of the required yTextMiner library is huge (1 GB of data to install!)
Additionally, the software is buggy and resolving these bugs gets in the way of actually completing course assignments.
By Abhishek V•
Apr 22, 2017
The instructor in the course is very bad. The knowledge dissemination is also cursory. You might get familiar with few concepts but this is not an in-depth course on this subject.
By Jake M•
Feb 17, 2019
Does not explain how to download Workstation properly
By Korkrid A•
May 31, 2017
Excellent theory and hands-on lab codes. It'd be great if you could also cover how-to in other relevant programming languages using R or Python.
By el k W•
May 5, 2017
Excellent course !!
By Alexander A S G•
Jun 5, 2017
Thanks
By Dr. M H A J•
Jan 26, 2018
Great & Hot Topic.
Amazing.