    Brooke Elliott is an Associate Dean and EY Professor in the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. She most recently served as Head of Accountancy, and prior to that, as the Academic Director of Undergraduate Programs for Gies. Brooke holds a BS in accounting and an MBA with an accounting focus from the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. She earned her Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Washington and joined the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign as a faculty member in 2003. Her research program has advanced our understanding of how investors’ use of accounting information affects individual and market-level outcomes. Brooke has developed and taught a number of financial reporting and analysis courses to learners ranging from undergraduates to executives. She currently serves on the board of directors and audit committee for Gordon Food Service.

    Courses

    Beyond the Financials: Insights, Analysis and Valuations

    Forecasting Financial Statements & Valuation for Accountants

