This course will cover the most common pests and diseases afflicting cannabis plants and Integrated Pest Management. Disease Management will cover the most common diseases affecting Cannabis plants, most notably Gray Mold, Powdery Mildew, and the Tobacco Mosaic Virus or TMV for short.
Pest & Disease Management
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Learners will be able to distinguish between plant damage caused by disease and pests.
Learners will be able to execute biological control methods and preventative practices to minimize and/or eliminate plant health decline.
Learners will be able to recall the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) process to develop an action plan to save or improve the health of plants.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
May 2024
5 assignments
There are 4 modules in this course
What's included
1 video1 reading2 assignments1 discussion prompt
What's included
1 video1 assignment
What's included
1 video1 assignment
What's included
1 reading1 assignment1 discussion prompt
Instructor
