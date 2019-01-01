Jose Luis Rodriguez currently serves as the Vice President of Business Intelligence at Midwest BankCentre in St. Louis, MO. Midwest BankCentre is a premier community bank which has operated since 1906. The bank prides itself on its values: investing capital profitably in their whole community and reinvesting customers’ local deposits locally. He previously worked for the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign where he served as Director of the Margolis Market Information Lab (FinTech lab). During his tenure at Illinois, he transformed the lab into a state-of-the-art data science and finance active learning environment where tomorrow’s business leaders were and continue to be shaped. In addition to his role as Director of the lab, he taught courses to graduate students in the Master of Finance and iMBA programs, and he continues his engagement with Illinois as an instructor. He was also awarded the R.C. Evans Innovation Fellowship in 2020 for his research and development of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality applications in finance and investing.