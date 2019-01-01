Profile

Jose Luis Rodriguez

Director of Margolis Market Information Lab

    Bio

    Jose Luis Rodriguez currently serves as the Vice President of Business Intelligence at Midwest BankCentre in St. Louis, MO. Midwest BankCentre is a premier community bank which has operated since 1906. The bank prides itself on its values: investing capital profitably in their whole community and reinvesting customers’ local deposits locally. He previously worked for the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign where he served as Director of the Margolis Market Information Lab (FinTech lab). During his tenure at Illinois, he transformed the lab into a state-of-the-art data science and finance active learning environment where tomorrow’s business leaders were and continue to be shaped. In addition to his role as Director of the lab, he taught courses to graduate students in the Master of Finance and iMBA programs, and he continues his engagement with Illinois as an instructor. He was also awarded the R.C. Evans Innovation Fellowship in 2020 for his research and development of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality applications in finance and investing.

    Courses

    Analyze City Data Using R and Tableau

    Applying Data Analytics in Finance

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder