Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the forecasting process

  • Describe time series data

  • Develop an ARIMA Model

  • Understand a basic trading algorithm

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Introduction

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 12 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Financial Analytics and Time Series Data

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Performance Measures and Holt-Winters Model

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 87 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Stationarity and ARIMA Model

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Module 4: Modern Portfolio Theory and Intro to Algorithmic Trading

7 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 81 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

