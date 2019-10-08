K
May 22, 2020
This is a good course for Financial professionals/students who look forward to take up a as Financial Analyst.
AS
May 3, 2020
The course was upto the mark and helped me to learn data analytics Application in finance.
By Pham C K•
Oct 8, 2019
The course went too fast, even for someone who has a master in signal processing. Assignments and quizzes were designed to trick students, there were typos here and there in quizzes, too, which costed students a lot of time.
By divyanshu s•
Mar 20, 2020
There is no intuition, no mathematics mentioned behind whatever is taught in the course. My whole point of taking this course was to learn a little more than what I already know, and supplement my knowledge.
I chose to stop learning this course half way. Thanks!
By Suman D•
Sep 8, 2019
Great Course and excellent explanation by professor
By Lianghao C•
Dec 25, 2019
Useful knowledge and many skills of R code
By Jay K•
Sep 30, 2019
i love this course, learned a lot
By hailing x•
Oct 14, 2019
Good intro class
By Elif C•
Oct 13, 2019
Great course!
By Subhajyoti C•
Aug 28, 2020
While this course attempts to cover important aspects of financial analytics and time series models but it ends up extensively being a programming course with only briefly touching the theory or practical use cases. If you are looking a a programming course for financial analytics then this is not the one. Also the lab exercises in coursera are cumbersome to complete and often has technical issues which makes the learning experience counterproductive.
By Les Y•
Jun 28, 2020
seems to gloss over much of the details
By MARIO A C M•
Apr 22, 2020
I really enjoyed this course because I was able went deeper in topics that I reviewed in university but in a very slight way and now I have a more solid knowledge about that.
By K S J•
May 23, 2020
By Abhimanyu s•
May 4, 2020
By Sneha G•
May 14, 2020
Very nice combination of R programming, financial concepts and statistical concepts.
By Incognito L•
Dec 23, 2020
Very nice course. Loved the way of teaching. Thank you so much. Best regards,
By ilhan i A•
Dec 30, 2020
Very useful course, especially the application parts were amaing. Thanks a lot
By KONE K•
Jan 7, 2021
Very nice course. But we had certain issue of run of the code in jupyter.
By Andris T•
Aug 13, 2020
A very brief and informing course. Learnt a lot in a short period of time
By Jubin S S•
Jun 27, 2020
The study has detailed information of analytics in finance
By Aron M B•
Aug 5, 2020
One of the most useful courses available on coursera!
By Lakshya G•
Jul 21, 2020
A very nice course for beginners and intermediates
By Halima A A•
May 17, 2020
perfect delivery mode and engaging assignments
By MRIDULA S•
Jul 8, 2021
highy knowledgable..awesome experience
By Le D L•
Apr 1, 2020
I learnt a lot about time series
By SAIKIRAN S•
Sep 11, 2020
easy to understand
By Kartikeyan S•
Oct 6, 2020
Awesome course.