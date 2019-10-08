Chevron Left
Back to Applying Data Analytics in Finance

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Applying Data Analytics in Finance by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.5
stars
187 ratings
36 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces an overview of financial analytics. You will learn why, when, and how to apply financial analytics in real-world situations. You will explore techniques to analyze time series data and how to evaluate the risk-reward trade off expounded in modern portfolio theory. While most of the focus will be on the prices, returns, and risk of corporate stocks, the analytical techniques can be leverages in other domains. Finally, a short introduction to algorithmic trading concludes the course. After completing this course, you should be able to understand time series data, create forecasts, and determine the efficacy of the estimates. Also, you will be able to create a portfolio of assets using actual stock price data while optimizing risk and reward. Understanding financial data is an important skill as an analyst, manager, or consultant....

Top reviews

K

May 22, 2020

This is a good course for Financial professionals/students who look forward to take up a as Financial Analyst.

AS

May 3, 2020

The course was upto the mark and helped me to learn data analytics Application in finance.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 37 Reviews for Applying Data Analytics in Finance

By Pham C K

Oct 8, 2019

The course went too fast, even for someone who has a master in signal processing. Assignments and quizzes were designed to trick students, there were typos here and there in quizzes, too, which costed students a lot of time.

By divyanshu s

Mar 20, 2020

There is no intuition, no mathematics mentioned behind whatever is taught in the course. My whole point of taking this course was to learn a little more than what I already know, and supplement my knowledge.

I chose to stop learning this course half way. Thanks!

By Suman D

Sep 8, 2019

Great Course and excellent explanation by professor

By Lianghao C

Dec 25, 2019

Useful knowledge and many skills of R code

By Jay K

Sep 30, 2019

i love this course, learned a lot

By hailing x

Oct 14, 2019

Good intro class

By Elif C

Oct 13, 2019

Great course!

By Subhajyoti C

Aug 28, 2020

While this course attempts to cover important aspects of financial analytics and time series models but it ends up extensively being a programming course with only briefly touching the theory or practical use cases. If you are looking a a programming course for financial analytics then this is not the one. Also the lab exercises in coursera are cumbersome to complete and often has technical issues which makes the learning experience counterproductive.

By Les Y

Jun 28, 2020

seems to gloss over much of the details

By MARIO A C M

Apr 22, 2020

I really enjoyed this course because I was able went deeper in topics that I reviewed in university but in a very slight way and now I have a more solid knowledge about that.

By K S J

May 23, 2020

This is a good course for Financial professionals/students who look forward to take up a as Financial Analyst.

By Abhimanyu s

May 4, 2020

The course was upto the mark and helped me to learn data analytics Application in finance.

By Sneha G

May 14, 2020

Very nice combination of R programming, financial concepts and statistical concepts.

By Incognito L

Dec 23, 2020

Very nice course. Loved the way of teaching. Thank you so much. Best regards,

Enjo

By ilhan i A

Dec 30, 2020

Very useful course, especially the application parts were amaing. Thanks a lot

By KONE K

Jan 7, 2021

Very nice course. But we had certain issue of run of the code in jupyter.

By Andris T

Aug 13, 2020

A very brief and informing course. Learnt a lot in a short period of time

By Jubin S S

Jun 27, 2020

The study has detailed information of analytics in finance

By Aron M B

Aug 5, 2020

One of the most useful courses available on coursera!

By Lakshya G

Jul 21, 2020

A very nice course for beginners and intermediates

By Halima A A

May 17, 2020

perfect delivery mode and engaging assignments

By MRIDULA S

Jul 8, 2021

highy knowledgable..awesome experience

By Le D L

Apr 1, 2020

I learnt a lot about time series

By SAIKIRAN S

Sep 11, 2020

easy to understand

By Kartikeyan S

Oct 6, 2020

Awesome course.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder