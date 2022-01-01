About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 70 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Accountancy (iMSA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
9 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction to Machine Learning

9 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 47 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Module 2: Fundamental Algorithms

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 52 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

9 hours to complete

Module 3: Practical Concepts in Machine Learning

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

9 hours to complete

Module 4: Overfitting & Regularization

9 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

