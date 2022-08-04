In this course, you will learn the foundations important to developing and implementing a financially analytic mindset. This course introduces the foundations of financial analysis, beginning with the first question: what is financial analysis?
This course is part of the Financial Analysis - Skills for Success Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.
Skills you will gain
- Risk
- Financial Analysis
- Financial Statement
- Accounting
- Finance
This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction and Module 1: What is Financial Analysis?
In this module, you will be introduced to the agency problem, and how organizations mitigate it. You will also learn the goals of financial management, and be be introduced to three basic forms to organize a business based on the nature of the business and its financing needs. Examining the goal of financial business helps us to develop a concrete framework to evaluate a manager’s financial decisions. The corporation organization form is widespread because it can solve problems facing big business, but it also incurs the agency cost.
Module 2: A Financial Perspective - What and Why?
In this module, you will first learn about accounting and why it - as well as financial statements as a key component of accounting - is important to all types of organizations. You will then engage in an overview of key aspects of financial statements, including how they reflect an organization's position and performance. Finally, you will be introduced to accounting for transactions, which comprise the "building blocks" of financial statements. By the end of this module, you will have been introduced to key dimensions of accounting, and thus have created a foundation for a deeper dive into these concepts (presented in other related modules and courses).
Module 3: Finance Fundamentals
In this module, you will be introduced to the basic concepts about the time value of money: the present value, the future value, and the net present value. There are widespread applications of time value of money in our daily life and business valuation. Some examples include mortgage plan selection, pension plan choice, and investment decisions. And, of course, the time value of money affects organizational valuation and decision-making as well. You will then turn to different forms of financing, including debts (e.g., bonds) and equity (e.g., stocks). How a company finances its operations, strategy, and long-term investment has major implications for its valuation, as well as its success.
About the Financial Analysis - Skills for Success Specialization
In an era of thriving businesses, both small and large, it is crucial to possess a wholistic understanding of the financial building blocks of a successful organization. Through this 3-course Specialization in Financial Analysis, you will gain a well-rounded knowledge of key financial concepts that will help you apply an analytic mindset to understanding and driving organizational decisions and success.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.