Profile

James Lenz

Adjunct Professor

Bio

James Lenz has worked for Boeing, Honeywell, the University of Minnesota, and John Deere, and has been involved with more than 100 new product developments. He has 26 patent awards and has published more than 60 technical papers ranging on topics related to electromagnetics, sensors, electronic designs, control circuitry, software development, and management of technology. He holds a MS degree in Physics from the University of Wisconsin.

He is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the Gies College of Business. He has published a textbook entitled The Management of Innovation and is developing online courses related to the management of innovation emphasizing software technologies. He has also recently published four historical fiction books connecting university research and its impact on society. The story on Otto Schmitt has been highlighted in the Minneapolis Star Tribune Opinion pages.

Courses

Customer Insights: Quantitative Techniques

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder