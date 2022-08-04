Tina has a PhD in Cross-Cultural Psychology from the CentER for Economic Research at Tilburg University in The Netherlands. She was a Post-doctoral Fellow at Groningen University in The Netherlands. She has been a Visiting Assistant Professor in the Department of Business Administration within the Gies College of Business at UIUC since 2011. At UIUC, she has taught courses in 'International Business' and 'Cross-Cultural Management’. She was previously a Trainer in Intercultural Mediation for UN Peacekeepers at the Dutch Institute for International Relations. She was also a Research Fellow at the Institute for Research on Intercultural Cooperation—an institute founded by Geert Hofstede.