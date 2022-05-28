In this course, you will enhance your ability and opportunity to work creatively within any organization, learn to understand the importance and role of teamwork within the organization, and develop skills that differentiate yourself as a team player. The professional business skills related to teamwork and creativity gained through this course will help you to succeed working in any organization.
This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.
Enhance your ability and opportunity to work creatively within an organization
Understand the importance and role of teamwork within an organization
- Brainstorming
- Creativity
- Storytelling
- team work
- Communication In Small Groups
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Course Introduction & Module 1 - Being Creative
This module starts with a course introduction, then you will learn why creativity matters, what creativity is, and how to get started being creative.
Module 2 - Raw Materials, Tools, and End Products
In this module you will learn a way to break down what it is we are currently thinking so that we can consider changing it to generate new outcomes.
Module 3 - Pitching Ideas
In this module we will examine the role of social influence tactics for encouraging others to respond positively to our requests. There are many ways to encourage people to want to comply. Next, we examine the role of forming communications that are likely to be understood and found appealing by others.
Module 4 - Evaluating Ideas
Evaluating ideas is an important part of the larger creative process. This module will examine biases that enter into the process and ways to mitigate them.
To become job-ready, you need to develop technical knowledge and skills. Those skills can help you get through that first door. But then what? Completing this professional certificate will help you learn and develop skills that can lead to success working in any organization! Skills that not only help you succeed in that first job, but also ensure that first job is the start of a long, successful career.
