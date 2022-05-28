About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Professional Success Skills Specialization
Beginner Level

This course requires no previous knowledge or skills.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Enhance your ability and opportunity to work creatively within an organization

    Understand the importance and role of teamwork within an organization

Skills you will gain

  • Brainstorming
  • Creativity
  • Storytelling
  • team work
  • Communication In Small Groups
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Introduction & Module 1 - Being Creative

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 98 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Module 2 - Raw Materials, Tools, and End Products

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 108 min), 2 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3 - Pitching Ideas

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 50 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4 - Evaluating Ideas

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes

