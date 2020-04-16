About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize how hidden forces of context, systems, institutions, and interactions design affect group interaction

  • Develop decision making practices in order to become more creative and innovative

  • Learn how to communicate to resolve or diffuse group conflicts

  • Make better decisions about using technology for group work based on key practical and conceptual considerations

Skills you will gain

  • teamwork
  • diversity
  • Communication
  • Conflict Management
  • technology
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Rethinking Communication

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 64 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Group Development & Decision Making

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 72 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Conflict, Difference, & Diversity

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 87 min)
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Group Communication & Technology

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 89 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

