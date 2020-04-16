Recently revised and updated! Effective teamwork and group communication are essential for your professional and personal success. In this course you will learn to: make better decisions, be more creative and innovative, manage conflict and work with difficult group members, negotiate for preferred outcomes, improve group communication in virtual environments, develop a better overall understanding of human interaction, and work more effectively as a team. Our goal is to help you understand these important dynamics of group communication and learn how to put them into practice to improve your overall teamwork.
Recognize how hidden forces of context, systems, institutions, and interactions design affect group interaction
Develop decision making practices in order to become more creative and innovative
Learn how to communicate to resolve or diffuse group conflicts
Make better decisions about using technology for group work based on key practical and conceptual considerations
- teamwork
- diversity
- Communication
- Conflict Management
- technology
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Rethinking Communication
Week 1 is all about communication. But not the common sense or taken-for-granted notions of communication you might expect. Instead, we’re going to rethink communication and challenge some of the conventional wisdom about communication that is common in our society. We’ll compare and contrast different theories or models of communication, and see if we can develop a more sophisticated understanding of communication to understand the complexities of human interaction in today’s groups. We’ll also explore some of the hidden forces of group communication, like context, systems and institutions, and design. These are all things that are “present” in any group situation, influencing how we interact with each other, but easy to miss if we’re not looking. We want to expand our field of vision, so to speak, so we have a fuller understanding of what’s happening in any group situation.
Group Development & Decision Making
Week 2 focuses on group development and decision making. We’ll look at how groups come together through socialization, how they develop norms, and how roles emerge. And we’ll compare and contrast different models that explain these processes. We’ll examine the various decision making traps that groups can fall into, while also developing better practices for making good group decisions. And we’ll explore how groups can be more creative and innovative in their decision making.
Conflict, Difference, & Diversity
Week 3 is all about conflict, difference, and diversity. We’ll learn how groups can have a good fight and how you can choose the right words in a dispute…as well as how to negotiate with others when things get difficult. We’ll also explore why difference and diversity are so important for group communication, and how understanding the concept of identity is critical for our involvement in groups. And we’ll pay special attention to communication and gender, one of the most significant aspects of difference and diversity for groups to understand.
Group Communication & Technology
Week 4 covers group communication and technology…an increasingly prevalent aspect of the modern landscape of group work we must understand. We’ll look at the concept of virtual work and how groups are using technology, as well as various models and theories of media functionality and information processing. We’ll cover several practical and conceptual issues we should always keep in mind when it comes to technology and group communication, and we’ll explore some cutting-edge thinking about technology and group work through the fascinating theory of sociomateriality.
Great course, it helps highlight the key concepts of interpersonal communication in decision making, and it shed lights on common mistakes that could be made while communicating in groups.
The Author has very nice explained all the aspects about communication and has given enough references and examples regarding the same.The content is really good and properly explained.
One of the best online courses I've seen so far. Especially liked the the assignments because they forced you to think about the contents - nothing you would be able to find with a simple web search.
IT IS GOOD AND MORE HELPFUL TO IMPROVE KNOWLEDGE IN COMMINICATION IN GROUP WORKS AND IT WILL IMPROVE THE CONFIDENCE AND ALSO KNOWLEDGE WHERE AND HOW TO USE THE LANGUAGE AND DOING WORK IN GROUP
