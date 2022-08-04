Do you want to handle team communications with greater clarity and focus? Learn to set expectations and guide group discussions in this Communicating in Groups and Teams course!
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience needed.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Using active listening with teams
- Getting and giving group feedback
- Reacting productively to conflicts
- Facilitating group meetings
- Maximizing productive team cultures
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
No prior experience needed.
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
12 minutes to complete
Start Here
12 minutes to complete
1 reading
2 hours to complete
Maximizing productive team cultures
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Facilitating group meetings
2 hours to complete
3 readings
2 hours to complete
Using active listening with teams
2 hours to complete
3 readings
About the Communication For Everyone Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.