- Soft skills
- Professional Skills
- Using video meetings to communicate
- Using email to communicate
- Communicating with others in person
- Using active listening with teams
- Getting and giving group feedback
- Reacting productively to conflicts
- Facilitating group meetings
- Maximizing productive team cultures
- Responding with an elevator pitch
- Preparing an informative lecture
Communication For Everyone Specialization
Communication For Everyone . Do you want to send messages with clarity and share your ideas with effective methods? Do you want to bring people together, reach goals, and increase understanding with the words you use and the ways you act? In this Communication specialization, learn to represent yourself and groups appropriately with your communication, share ideas with audiences and use your message to influence your team.
About this Specialization
You always have a message to send. Communication is a part of every facet of life: personal life, work life, and everything in between. Communication isn’t just about talking, though. It involves knowing your audience, understanding the message you’re sending, and knowing how to make it effective and appropriate. Thankfully, you can learn how to communicate your messages appropriately and effectively through this specialization.
With the expertise of CommLabASU, the Communication specialization will put the tools, knowledge and strategies of leader communication directly into your hands. You’ll learn the fundamentals and get acquainted with your communication toolkit. Then, you’ll directly apply them in hands-on scenarios.
