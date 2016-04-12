About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define milestones and create a milestone schedule

  • Identify the resource needs of the project

  • Estimate the quantities and costs of resources needed for project activities

  • Use a responsibility assignment matrix to assign responsibilities

Skills you will gain

  • Schedule
  • Project Management
  • Budget
  • Budget Estimation
Course 2 of 4 in the
Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Get Started!

Week
2

Week 2

Resource Needs & Quality Management

Week
3

Week 3

Estimating

Week
4

Week 4

Scheduling

About the Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization

Project Management Principles and Practices

