A good project schedule helps all team members’ work together to meet project objectives. A project budget with realistic cost constraints is also an essential bedrock of any project. In this course you’ll learn to plan and stick to time and cost constraints in order to ensure the success of your projects.
This course is part of the Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization
Define milestones and create a milestone schedule
Identify the resource needs of the project
Estimate the quantities and costs of resources needed for project activities
Use a responsibility assignment matrix to assign responsibilities
- Schedule
- Project Management
- Budget
- Budget Estimation
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Get Started!
Get started in this module by reviewing the course overview and participating in the course survey.
Resource Needs & Quality Management
In this module, we will decompose work packages into activities, identify the resource needs of the project, and use a responsibility assignment matrix (RAM) to assign responsibilities. In addition, you will have a lesson on Quality Management.
Estimating
In this module, we will define what is needed to estimate activity durations, estimate the quantities and costs of resources required to perform project activities, and discover three common cost estimating techniques to determine a project budget.
Scheduling
In this module, we will create a network diagram, determine the critical path and calculate float, define milestones and a create a milestone schedule, describe the purpose of using leads and lags in a project schedule, and recognize the components of a project’s quality management plan.
I enjoyed this course, the mix of the video presentations and the powerpoints are well done. The instructor does an excellent job. the 'bonus videos' and 'panelist interviews' are very good as well.
As in the other UCI Extension courses, this one have a good structure and a complete set of information that makes its simple to understand the basics of Schedule and Estimating in project management.
This course has really helped me in understanding my work better from a project's perspective. It has also highlighted the pitfalls in project's planning and executions we face everyday.
Budgeting and Scheduling helps you to attain the budget needed for the project itself. It also helps to monitor you cost versus your timelines in order to minimize the overtime and over
About the Project Management Principles and Practices Specialization
This specialization is a precursor to the Applied Project Management Certificate. Project management has been proven to be the most effective method of delivering products within cost, schedule, and resource constraints. This intensive and hands-on series of courses gives you the skills to ensure your projects are completed on time and on budget while giving the user the product they expect. You will gain a strong working knowledge of the basics of project management and be able to immediately use that knowledge to effectively manage work projects. At the end of the series you will be able to identify and manage the product scope, build a work breakdown structure, create a project plan, create the project budget, define and allocate resources, manage the project development, identify and manage risks, and understand the project procurement process.
