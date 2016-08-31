LM
Jan 20, 2017
As in the other UCI Extension courses, this one have a good structure and a complete set of information that makes its simple to understand the basics of Schedule and Estimating in project management.
MF
Oct 23, 2016
I enjoyed this course, the mix of the video presentations and the powerpoints are well done. The instructor does an excellent job. the 'bonus videos' and 'panelist interviews' are very good as well.
By Michaela S•
Aug 31, 2016
I did all four courses - the whole specialization. Each course in itself was aright and I learned new things. However, the course certificate is meaningless. It neither states the content nor the effort (for example the hours). Instead, it even says "non-credit course". This is despite the fact that the course equates "35 PDU's" and "counts towards the UCI Project Management Certificate Programm"; as it was described in the FAQ. I feel betrayed. How can I apply with such a meaningless peace of paper anywhere?
By Michael F•
Oct 23, 2016
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By Patricia B•
Apr 30, 2019
Great material and well organized for the busy professional. I enjoy the interviews too. Thanks!
By Anna W•
Jun 18, 2017
I think there is a major thing that wasn't planned good. There has never been an available option of downloading the lessons of the Introduction to Project Management in a PowePoint/PDF document.
Printing these lessons page by page takes a lot of time and moreover is a terrible waste of paper and trees!!!
Even if I would like to save it in a electronic version I would have to save it page by page, for which I don't have time!
This is ridiculous, sorry
Sincerely, Anna Wolska, MSc, PhD
By Vijayakumar M N•
Aug 7, 2015
Doing this course 'Budgeting and Scheduling projects' gives learners, a practical approach to Project management based on PMBOK methodology. Prof Margaret Meloni is a great teacher. Students will enjoy her crisp and clear communication of ideas. Slides are well designed. Video quality and sound quality is also great. You will encounter lots of good quality reading materials. Quizzes will help you to test your knowledge as you progress. Overall, an excellent course fit for project managers and project team members who work for construction projects. Also good for the aspiring project managers. Thanks to Prof Margaret and UC Irvine for the great course.
By Jennifer R•
Feb 6, 2017
Great course going into important details on cost and budgeting. I really like the video portion which gives real-world examples that help reinforce and bring the concepts to an everyday audience.
By Waheed A•
May 1, 2019
Excellect knowledge-based study
By Lorena A•
Apr 24, 2019
great
By Luis A H R•
May 15, 2019
It is a course that integrates basic concepts in project management
By GAVIN D M•
May 20, 2019
would have preferred more example for better understanding
By Ariel C P•
May 14, 2016
It has not enough content, you can just read the chapters 5 to 7 of PMBOK, and its the textbook that you'll use in this course.
By Carmen•
Nov 20, 2020
I highly recommend this course for those who would like to know the basics and practical ways on how to effectively and efficiently schedule and budget projects. The instructor was very nice and her approach was very friendly. She's able to incorporate the "by the book knowledge" from PMBOK and her personal experiences (positive and negative) in every module. Each module was concise and straightforward, but there were bonus videos wherein Ms. Meloni gave her practical insights from her experiences as a project manager. Ms. Meloni, thank you for imparting your knowledge to leaners like me who are determined and keen to improve as project managers.
By Gulzar A S•
Apr 4, 2020
An excellent formation of the core topics indeed! I found it very informative & concise in terms of mastering the basics of Budgeting, Cost Estimations & scheduling; a panel interview led me to capture the hands-on approach from industry experts. Thank you Team!
By Lamar M•
Jan 21, 2017
By Jay S•
Jan 17, 2018
time, money, and labor that are need to organize such a project are the main materials. we can learn how to use these materials in specific and efficient way.
By David U•
Apr 11, 2019
The topics were broken down and simplified for better understanding. The case study scenarios were also apt, though 1 more for each model will be useful
By Burcu G•
Apr 16, 2019
It was very helpful to see estimation budgeting and scheduling processes.
By Luis M A P•
May 10, 2019
Tim required is mre
By sajid m•
May 14, 2016
Attention: Margaret Maloney
Hello
My name is Sajid Mirza and I am taking the course on project management. I am really enjoying the course and it has been really a good experience.
During the course I have noticed a typo error which if my understanding is correct, may please be modified. Details are as below:
Introduction to Project Management, Lesson3 (Budget and scheduling week4, lesson 4.2), during the lesson at CPM: Duration and forward pass, section 3.23 the figure shows “EF” of activity “b” as 4 same as “LF’ of activity “a”, However, in the bonus video and in the PMBOK at page 176-177, it requires to add 1 in the EF of the successive activity. May please correct if my understanding is right.
Thanks and Regards
Sajid Mirza
By Jimmie A•
Nov 28, 2019
Great class with a great teacher. She explains the material using layman terms in a concise manner. What I also like about her is that she feels passionately about the importance of the work of a Project Manager and it shines through is very contagious. I highly recommend this class along with the previous one in this series. I'll post another review regarding the next two classes as I haven't taken them yet, but I am very optimistic that they are as high of a quality as the first two.
By Daniana L G M•
Apr 8, 2020
Learned a lot about Project Management, this course is aligned to all professional whether on different function of an organization. Margareth Meloni and the Panels are great - learned a lot from them. I also love the Reading Lesson on Project Time Management book, and I enjoyed each Case Study. I recommend this course to any individual as at some point or another, whether small or big, you may handle and lead a Project professionally or may even be personal ones. Thumbs up!
By Sachin S•
Jun 11, 2020
It was very good course. I learned lot of important information very briefly through this course. Video content and as well as documents are very well prepared. They are very attractive and make me interested to read. Further discussion which were in every week after the quiz and final interview gave me good knowledge about the practical scenarios from the expertise in the field.
By Joshua C P D•
Sep 26, 2020
The course was very comprehensive and applicable. It was very easy to understand and the speaker is very engaging regardless of the recorded video format. The knowledge shared was especially valuable regarding the minimal amount of information discussing how to run an actual project. Now I have some idea how to effectively run a project based on the PMBOK.
By Andreas M•
Oct 11, 2015
In my opinion this is a very recommendable course. It's worth all the time one spend with it. The explanations are very good an also understandable for non-native english speakers.
One gets ideas how to avoid pitfalls and, why some steps that are requested by the bosses at the very first moment ("how much, how long") must not be answered before other steps (mainly WBS) is done.