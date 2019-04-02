Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Financing and Initiating Major Engineering Projects by University of Leeds

4.8
stars
192 ratings
44 reviews

About the Course

To successfully lead major projects you have to understand typical investor and project financing approaches. In this course, you’ll learn to interpret some key contractual instruments that are relevant for the financing of major engineering projects so that you are in a position to ensure the financially secure delivery of your project. You’ll explore the concept of “time value of money” and be able to compute key indicators such as “Pay-back time”, “Net Present value” and “Internal Rate of Return”. You’ll identify common stakeholder and management approaches, and be able to implement key messaging, take accurate requirements and manage expectations. Through real-life case studies, you’ll identify appropriate best practices related to governance, execution strategies, requirements management, procurement, asset and risk management and organisational design and development for the successful delivery of large engineering projects. This course explores concepts analysed in the University’s Online MSc in Engineering Management. If you are interested to develop your skills further, take a look at our online degree....

By rahuul s

Apr 2, 2019

Highly recommended course for understanding the financing and initiating of engineering projects.

By Shrishti P

Apr 30, 2020

learned alot about all the information which is given by the author.i am happy to do this course,

By Jamal W K

Sep 7, 2020

For those who want to pursue their career in Construction industry especially project management , this course is the best platform, to learn up-to-date tactics and relevant case studies which will be beneficial in practical as well as research environment.

By Mohamad S B S

Sep 23, 2020

In the beginning I was quite sceptical on what I'm going to be learning, as the course develops, I understands it better and now I'll be applying what I've gained through this course to my daily project managing, albeit major or minor. Great course.

By Huma W

Nov 23, 2020

Great content for a course that is so accessible. There is a push to learn and research to put information to practice. Very pleased that i came across this specialisation, which also is referred to in the 'major projects association' website.

By Vineet v b

May 6, 2020

This course has covered many aspects of financing to which i was unknown. It has helped me to work on my weaker side and concepts that will surely help me to progress in the future to come !

By Jose R J C

Apr 22, 2020

The information provided in the course and the materials have been outstanding, very useful and have allowed me to strengthen my knowledge in major projects.

By Shukla A

May 30, 2020

It was a great learning experience throughout the course, The reading assignments provided are exceptional and very easy to understand.

By Dinesh R A

Jun 10, 2021

I was able to learn not only theoretical knowledge, but also valuable practical examples and case studies. Great learning!

By Rudi C A

Nov 17, 2020

Very suitable for a future project manager. I really recommend this course!

By Kalyani S

May 4, 2020

it was a great course, got to learn many more about financing the project.

By Cristian V

Dec 11, 2020

It's a great chance to grow as a professional. Muchas gracias.

By Maithilee V T

May 1, 2020

learnt a lot , and will try to apply in my project in future

By Guruprasad

Jul 27, 2020

excellent i learn lot of things about project management

By Halar k

Jul 22, 2020

Very informative, beneficial and career grooming course.

By Nwachukwu O

Feb 25, 2021

Fantastic course which great practical approach

By Nikhil H D

Jul 30, 2020

It was an enlightening course, Thank You!

By Muhammad M A

Dec 25, 2020

Very learn full and practical course.

By Maximilian F

Feb 14, 2021

Nice course, many real life examples

By Daher N

Mar 29, 2020

Perfect course and very interesting

By Juliana J F d S R

Nov 11, 2019

Great course! Amazing professors!

By Said H B

Jun 28, 2021

vvery interested course

By Krunal R G

May 6, 2020

The best way to learn .

By Mousa J G

Apr 9, 2022

تهاني وبالتوفيق للجميع

By Chris C

Apr 23, 2018

Some great ideas!

