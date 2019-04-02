VB
May 5, 2020
This course has covered many aspects of financing to which i was unknown. It has helped me to work on my weaker side and concepts that will surely help me to progress in the future to come !
SA
May 29, 2020
It was a great learning experience throughout the course, The reading assignments provided are exceptional and very easy to understand.
By rahuul s•
Apr 2, 2019
Highly recommended course for understanding the financing and initiating of engineering projects.
Taught by industry experts
By Shrishti P•
Apr 30, 2020
learned alot about all the information which is given by the author.i am happy to do this course,
By Jamal W K•
Sep 7, 2020
For those who want to pursue their career in Construction industry especially project management , this course is the best platform, to learn up-to-date tactics and relevant case studies which will be beneficial in practical as well as research environment.
By Mohamad S B S•
Sep 23, 2020
In the beginning I was quite sceptical on what I'm going to be learning, as the course develops, I understands it better and now I'll be applying what I've gained through this course to my daily project managing, albeit major or minor. Great course.
By Huma W•
Nov 23, 2020
Great content for a course that is so accessible. There is a push to learn and research to put information to practice. Very pleased that i came across this specialisation, which also is referred to in the 'major projects association' website.
By Vineet v b•
May 6, 2020
This course has covered many aspects of financing to which i was unknown. It has helped me to work on my weaker side and concepts that will surely help me to progress in the future to come !
By Jose R J C•
Apr 22, 2020
The information provided in the course and the materials have been outstanding, very useful and have allowed me to strengthen my knowledge in major projects.
By Shukla A•
May 30, 2020
It was a great learning experience throughout the course, The reading assignments provided are exceptional and very easy to understand.
By Dinesh R A•
Jun 10, 2021
I was able to learn not only theoretical knowledge, but also valuable practical examples and case studies. Great learning!
By Rudi C A•
Nov 17, 2020
Very suitable for a future project manager. I really recommend this course!
By Kalyani S•
May 4, 2020
it was a great course, got to learn many more about financing the project.
By Cristian V•
Dec 11, 2020
It's a great chance to grow as a professional. Muchas gracias.
By Maithilee V T•
May 1, 2020
learnt a lot , and will try to apply in my project in future
By Guruprasad•
Jul 27, 2020
excellent i learn lot of things about project management
By Halar k•
Jul 22, 2020
Very informative, beneficial and career grooming course.
By Nwachukwu O•
Feb 25, 2021
Fantastic course which great practical approach
By Nikhil H D•
Jul 30, 2020
It was an enlightening course, Thank You!
By Muhammad M A•
Dec 25, 2020
Very learn full and practical course.
By Maximilian F•
Feb 14, 2021
Nice course, many real life examples
By Daher N•
Mar 29, 2020
Perfect course and very interesting
By Juliana J F d S R•
Nov 11, 2019
Great course! Amazing professors!
By Said H B•
Jun 28, 2021
vvery interested course
By Krunal R G•
May 6, 2020
The best way to learn .
By Mousa J G•
Apr 9, 2022
تهاني وبالتوفيق للجميع
By Chris C•
Apr 23, 2018
Some great ideas!