What you will learn

  • Define components of a communications management plan

  • Prioritize identified risks

  • Develop responses for high-priority risks

  • Identify and analyze changes to project scope

Skills you will gain

  • Project Management
  • Change Control
  • Risk Management
  • Change Management
University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Get Started!

Week 2

Project Communication

Week 3

Managing Project Risks

Week 4

Change Happens

