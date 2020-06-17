This course will help you manage project risk effectively by identifying, analyzing, and communicating inevitable changes to project scope and objectives. You will understand and practice the elements needed to measure and report on project scope, schedule, and cost performance. You will be equipped with the tools to manage change in the least disruptive way possible for your team and other project stakeholders.
Define components of a communications management plan
Prioritize identified risks
Develop responses for high-priority risks
Identify and analyze changes to project scope
- Project Management
- Change Control
- Risk Management
- Change Management
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Get Started!
Get started in this module by reviewing the course overview and participating in the course survey.
Project Communication
In this module, we will define components of a communications management plan, understand the importance of communications channels, and define the key elements needed to measure and report project scope, schedule, and cost performance.
Managing Project Risks
In this module, we will identify project risk events, discuss a risk statement for a specific event, prioritize identified risks, and develop responses for a high priority risks.
Change Happens
In this module, we will identify and analyze changes to project scope, describe causes and effects of project changes, and define the purpose of conducting an lessons learned session.
In the present business scenario the project needs bold decisions which are often engulfed with great quantum of risk. the evaluation of risk and mitigation was well expalined.
This course is very comprehensive! It can be applied to almost any situation. The instructor as well as the materials and bonus videos and panel interviews are very helpful.
The videos were made very well. The speaker was very open in sharing experience that inspires us to do the same in the future. The lectures were simple and easy to read and understand.
It is a very good course. It is practical and related to modern project management skills. I'm yet to take my last course, 3 already completed. Waiting to be assigned to the next course.
