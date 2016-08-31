CS
Nov 30, 2019
JR
Apr 9, 2017
The instructor is approachable, warm and relates the content to real world experiences which makes it more memorable. There is great value in the course and what you learn and how to apply it.
By Michaela S•
Aug 31, 2016
I did all four courses - the whole specialization. Each course in itself was aright and I learned new things. However, the course certificate is meaningless. It neither states the content nor the effort (for example the hours). Instead, it even says "non-credit course". This is despite the fact that the course equates "35 PDU's" and "counts towards the UCI Project Management Certificate Programm"; as it was described in the FAQ. I feel betrayed. How can I apply with such a meaningless peace of paper anywhere?
By Simone•
Apr 11, 2020
My suggestion is to integrate this course with a real example of Project in order to follow how its documentation is prepared, step by step. This would be particularly interesting in order to see how "theory" comes in actions, and also to give space to community discussions (and further extensions of the material)
By Alina•
Sep 9, 2015
The course was interesting and useful.
I liked the way it was presented.
The lecturer was delivery material in an easy way. Especially I liked bonus videos,where personal experience was shared in order to prevent students of making similar mistakes.
The most important, it caught me interest for further project management learning.
Thank you !
All the best!
By Najib A A A A•
Jan 1, 2020
The course was a refined scientific journey. An easy application for risk management, analysis and classification. And the need to introduce change management in projects. Thanks to Dr. Margaret Meloni, her explanation and performance have been wonderful and deepen her understanding of information and knowledge.
By Gargi M•
Apr 7, 2020
Good course to provide introduction to project management. It would have been nice, if they have included few examples of project charter, risk management plan etc.
By Amos S U•
Mar 15, 2019
This course was well understood and the information in it is very vital i the project .
The content in this course increased my knowledge and skills which will equip me in managing different projects .
Great thanks to COURSERA MANAGERS for giving me this opportunity , the instructor for these courses
and the University of California for accepting me to do this course under their University.
By Kayla K•
Mar 14, 2019
I have completed three of the four classes for this series and have been impressed by all of the lessons. The videos are easy to understand as Margaret speaks slowly and really enunciates well. I think she did a great job getting so many concepts in just a few lessons. Great course!
By Braves A G•
Sep 24, 2020
Managing Project Risks and Changes by University of California, Irvine taught me a new skill set of knowledge applicable to my overall career and self-development. The topics are all relevant and delivered professionally by the subject matter experts. The discussions and activities are well organized for learners to gain a better understanding of the course.
I really appreciate University of California, Irvine and Coursera for granting me financial aid in completing this course. This opportunity gave me a life-changing learning experience.
Completing the course is worth the time and effort. Highly recommended to all learners to take this course.
Thank you Managing Project Risks and Changes team! Thank you University of California, Irvine!
Thank you Coursera!
By Tim B•
Apr 10, 2018
Awesome! I learned a lot the fundamental knowledges as well as case studies in Risks And Changes Management. Changes and Risks always occur in the real world so the same things certainly happen in projects. Thus, well prepare Risks and Changes management plan in earlier project then monitor, control, assess frequently Risks and Changes to help gain project objectives easily. Thanks instructor and staffs!
By Sabine L W•
Apr 6, 2017
Interesting series of courses that allow for good insight of what a project manager has to do and how to plan a project. I also did the other courses of the specialisation "Introduction to Project Management Principles and Practices". I can highly recommend them. The courses consist of an introductory video lecture, very good lecture slides, little case studies, graded quizzes and further reading.
By Madhuparna D•
Jun 21, 2017
This course has enabled me to learn how to deal with uncertainty in a Project more efficiently and regarding change control board and lessons learned collect, scope creep handling and many more. It was a great learning session. Thank you :)
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By CHAMAR S S•
Dec 1, 2019
By Akshay D•
Aug 14, 2020
I really liked the course format which was simple to follow and easy to understand. Its really good that course material is not unnecessarily complicated or too difficult. This made it easy for me personally to learn and understand concepts clearly. I also liked the additional bonus videos in the end by Prof Meloni sharing her experiences from which we can all learn about the do's and the don'ts while executing projects.
By Jennifer R•
Apr 10, 2017
By Julienne B•
Sep 4, 2020
It's succinct and very straightforward. I appreciate how this course was very well integrated with the previous two courses and how, it allows us learners space to practice and apply what we have learned in our own context.
I would say that the courses of the Project Management specialization all in all have been very well designed. In a span of 8-10 weeks, I was able to get a clearer picture and structure for managing projects without having to go through an overwhelming amount of detail. The insights from the panelists at the end of each course were particularly helpful for wrapping all the lessons up and for giving an insider's look on how projects can be managed. It's highly likely that I would recommend this course. Thanks, Margaret! :)
By Wahyu P•
Sep 25, 2020
As new joiner in tasks related to Project from my initial position mainly focused on operations side, the training is definitely enlighten me with new knowledge of how to properly managed the project to achieved timeline within budget. It is so USEFUL and absolutely enrich my knowledge in project side. Thank you.
By Folly G N•
Oct 27, 2020
I am so happy with my Margaret M. my lecturer. God richly bless her. I am really enjoying every aspect of the course and I believe I getting more and more skillful in the field of Project Management and I am surely going to invigorate everything I have learned during this training.
Thanks to all the Stakeholders
By SRIKANT K N•
Jun 22, 2020
Good teaching and the content provided is very good for this course. The content are as per the PMP guidelines and is based on practicality which means what happens at site or in a project and what is expected from a project manger to perform well when it comes to risk management.
By Wajid A•
Sep 27, 2020
i have learned a lot of knowledge from this course because it is necessary part of poultry management and Business.
i m really thanks to Coursea Community to give a plateform for student, i really appericiate their positive acitivity in this regards.
Thanks regards Wajid Ali
By Muhammad B H•
May 27, 2020
it's a good course for those who want a definition of project risk, scoping and controlling the changes. It would be perfect if the course have more case study based on actual project to create more realistic situation managing the risk and handling the changes.
By rocky•
Nov 19, 2015
Very comprehensive and well-organized. There are also panel interviews of project managers at the end of UCI's project management courses, which provide insight to real-world, practical applications of the concepts discussed in this course. Kudos!
By John M•
May 9, 2016
Like the previous two classes...learned a great deal at a pace that worked for my schedule. I would highly recommend this course, along with the previous courses in the series, to anyone who wants to learn about project management!
By Ubaidullah R•
Jun 28, 2020
This is a very important and interesting course. After completing this course I have learned how to manage the risks and changes in a project which can create more sense of project manager. The instructor of this course taught very well and we can apply the learning in our professional sector and can gain success in managing project risks and changes.
Very grateful to the instructor of this course, thank you.
By Christina K•
Oct 22, 2020
I really enjoyed this course very much! At first i was afraid that i won’t like it or won’t continue but here i am, passed my final exam with a 96% and a certification! Couldn’t been happier! Thank you to everyone who is part of this big opportunity