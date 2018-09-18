DC
May 28, 2018
I was very satisfied by this course contents, and also by the way of teaching of the 2 Professors. I definitely recommend it to engineers who want to increase their knowledge on project management.
MA
May 26, 2019
Really good course especially for engineers new to the field of project management and handling. I appreciate the hard work that has been done to put this course together.\n\nThank You once again!
By Lynne L V•
Sep 18, 2018
Hands-on real-life experience because you produce all of the work products for a project. It's a very thorough well done, professionally produced series of courses!
By Sairam I•
May 6, 2019
Great course. The Assignment helps to reinforce concepts taught.
By Andreas H•
Apr 30, 2019
The topic and the presentation is very good.
One star less because of questions/answers which are not part of the lecture.
One star less because of the rating for the assignment does not fully match (i.e. estimation: compare to the WBS and Gantt Chart but both will not be available / not be uploaded)
By Luca G•
May 27, 2019
The proposed template has different fields from the rubric, so basically it's not a template.
Don't follow it if you want to pass the assignment because if don't, there will not be anyone to correct your assignment again.
By Muhammad A•
May 27, 2019
By Fernando M•
Dec 28, 2019
I am preparing for the PMI exam and this course does a fantastic job covering big concepts of the test.
By sreekar•
Apr 7, 2021
This is the most comprehenvise course among all 3 in the engineering management specialization. There are some tools and insights that add lot of value and therefore a good starting point.
By Daniel G H•
Sep 14, 2017
By Воронцов А Д•
Mar 10, 2021
Хороший и очень практически полезный курс, некоторые навыки пришлось интуитивно домысливать (лектор в видео излагает в усеченном виде, сильно помогает литература и благо она у меня есть), но сама тема и полученные знания очень ценны.
Большая просьба к организаторам - предоставлять литературу в объеме курса в доступ для ознакомления.
By Karan S•
Jun 23, 2020
This was good course and there is detail explanation video on project which is helpful to understand the concept
Thanks
By Udara d s•
May 6, 2020
Very good for beginners to learn the project management. Not only this course other two causes are very important .
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 29, 2020
This is a very good course for Scope, Time and Cost Management sectors in the Engineering Project Management field.
By Javier E U R•
Jun 9, 2020
excellent hands on project, it is the best way to learn a very important skill, its not just videos and quizzes,
By CIRIELLO V•
Mar 11, 2021
Great Course! I done experience of editing Documentation P Management thanks the guided structure of the course
By Swarna K•
Jun 14, 2018
Very good course. I would surely recommend it to people who are interested in project management
By M A•
May 22, 2020
Amazing course with very well planned content & superbly delivered by experienced instructors!
By Siegfried S Z•
Jun 11, 2018
I really liked it very much. It is challenging but worth taking a look at the cost management.
By JuanPablo G A•
Jun 6, 2020
I like this course, Time and cost management is very important in all kind of projects
By PANDIT V M•
Apr 30, 2020
it helped me for understanding scope time and cost management in project management
By James L G•
Jan 17, 2021
Very good and simples course. Quick way to get a good introduction to the subject.
By Dejan I•
Mar 2, 2020
Great experience, applicable in real projects. Thanks to professors and colleges.
By VICTOR L A•
Apr 29, 2021
Thanks, good theoretical and practice course with teachers with great experience
By Su S T•
Jun 16, 2020
Good knowledge and more tools to solve the problem when i studied this course
By Mohamed M•
Apr 29, 2020
Good course , Juste need more example during the presentation for mor details
By Owolabi B O•
Apr 22, 2020
Had a Nice time taking this very course. Id recommend it to anyone anyday.