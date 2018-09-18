Chevron Left
4.8
stars
1,156 ratings
231 reviews

About the Course

Scope, time, and cost management are at the heart of successful project management. This course will give you the tools to develop a project scope, schedule and budget and then status them to predict project performance. Throughout the course, you will learn about change management and techniques to implement it. By the end of this course you will be able to: • Create a requirements document • Create a Project Scope Statement • Identify ways to control the scope of the project • Decompose the work and develop work packages • Create a Work Breakdown Structure • Develop a Critical Path Schedule • Review types of cost estimates and identify whether they are “top down or bottom up” • Review budgets, contingencies and reserves • Calculate planned and earned values to compare with actual cost • Perform a cost and schedule analysis Each week you will prepare a key deliverable for the project plan based on a provided Case Study. These deliverables include: • Project Scope Statement • Project Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) and WBS dictionary • Critical Path schedule sequence diagram • Bar Chart Schedule (Gantt Chart) • Project Cost Estimate • Project Status using an Earned Value Calculation All of this will position you to set up a plan to control your next assignment or your next project whether this is as the project manager or as an area leader. Rice Center for Engineering Leadership is a Registered Education Provider through the Project Management Institute (PMI)®. Learners who complete this course on the Certificate track will be awarded 14 hours of Profession Development Units. These are recognized by PMI for continuing education or can be applied toward the 35 hours of education required for the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification. PMI and PMP are registered marks of the Project Management Institute, Inc....

Top reviews

DC

May 28, 2018

I was very satisfied by this course contents, and also by the way of teaching of the 2 Professors. I definitely recommend it to engineers who want to increase their knowledge on project management.

MA

May 26, 2019

Really good course especially for engineers new to the field of project management and handling. I appreciate the hard work that has been done to put this course together.

Thank You once again!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 234 Reviews for Engineering Project Management: Scope, Time and Cost Management

By Lynne L V

Sep 18, 2018

Hands-on real-life experience because you produce all of the work products for a project. It's a very thorough well done, professionally produced series of courses!

By Sairam I

May 6, 2019

Great course. The Assignment helps to reinforce concepts taught.

By Andreas H

Apr 30, 2019

The topic and the presentation is very good.

One star less because of questions/answers which are not part of the lecture.

One star less because of the rating for the assignment does not fully match (i.e. estimation: compare to the WBS and Gantt Chart but both will not be available / not be uploaded)

By Luca G

May 27, 2019

The proposed template has different fields from the rubric, so basically it's not a template.

Don't follow it if you want to pass the assignment because if don't, there will not be anyone to correct your assignment again.

By Muhammad A

May 27, 2019

Really good course especially for engineers new to the field of project management and handling. I appreciate the hard work that has been done to put this course together.

Thank You once again!

By Fernando M

Dec 28, 2019

I am preparing for the PMI exam and this course does a fantastic job covering big concepts of the test.

By sreekar

Apr 7, 2021

This is the most comprehenvise course among all 3 in the engineering management specialization. There are some tools and insights that add lot of value and therefore a good starting point.

By Daniel G H

Sep 14, 2017

By Воронцов А Д

Mar 10, 2021

Хороший и очень практически полезный курс, некоторые навыки пришлось интуитивно домысливать (лектор в видео излагает в усеченном виде, сильно помогает литература и благо она у меня есть), но сама тема и полученные знания очень ценны.

Большая просьба к организаторам - предоставлять литературу в объеме курса в доступ для ознакомления.

By Karan S

Jun 23, 2020

This was good course and there is detail explanation video on project which is helpful to understand the concept

Thanks

By Udara d s

May 6, 2020

Very good for beginners to learn the project management. Not only this course other two causes are very important .

By Fazla Z A

Aug 29, 2020

This is a very good course for Scope, Time and Cost Management sectors in the Engineering Project Management field.

By Javier E U R

Jun 9, 2020

excellent hands on project, it is the best way to learn a very important skill, its not just videos and quizzes,

By CIRIELLO V

Mar 11, 2021

Great Course! I done experience of editing Documentation P Management thanks the guided structure of the course

By Swarna K

Jun 14, 2018

Very good course. I would surely recommend it to people who are interested in project management

By M A

May 22, 2020

Amazing course with very well planned content & superbly delivered by experienced instructors!

By Siegfried S Z

Jun 11, 2018

I really liked it very much. It is challenging but worth taking a look at the cost management.

By JuanPablo G A

Jun 6, 2020

I like this course, Time and cost management is very important in all kind of projects

By PANDIT V M

Apr 30, 2020

it helped me for understanding scope time and cost management in project management

By James L G

Jan 17, 2021

Very good and simples course. Quick way to get a good introduction to the subject.

By Dejan I

Mar 2, 2020

Great experience, applicable in real projects. Thanks to professors and colleges.

By VICTOR L A

Apr 29, 2021

Thanks, good theoretical and practice course with teachers with great experience

By Su S T

Jun 16, 2020

Good knowledge and more tools to solve the problem when i studied this course

By Mohamed M

Apr 29, 2020

Good course , Juste need more example during the presentation for mor details

By Owolabi B O

Apr 22, 2020

Had a Nice time taking this very course. Id recommend it to anyone anyday.

