EM
Mar 19, 2020
Excellent course but need to improve the videos about building an estimate or make available downloadable content because it is difficult to watch the things that are explained on those videos.
AS
Dec 15, 2017
I thoroughly enjoyed the detailed explanations provided by Professor Odeh and the professionals from Turner & Townsend. My most favourite part was the lectures of Sam Spata and Ben Miller.
By Vyron G•
Feb 1, 2019
Very interesting course with substantial and important information and knowledge to get you familiar with cost estimating and cost control. Very practical and close to reality examples.
By Andre M•
May 5, 2020
great class. I learned a lot of valuable information. I am looking to make a career change and I hope this online learning course will aid me significantly in making a career switch.
By Edward R M•
Mar 20, 2020
By Server B•
Jun 28, 2018
first few week Presenters are just reading from prompters.. no enthusiasm.. no interactive learning… boring.. examples they use as if it is from an ancient text… very outdated.. They could have at least shared the slides or fıles they show for example. very dry... need much improvement
By Joel T•
Apr 18, 2018
This is my second time through this course. The first time through I failed the peer graded assignment because a peer didn't agree that one of the four answers was correct. The second time through a peer counted a different answer as being incorrect and I failed again. I believe my answers are correct, I've asked for the correct answer and have not received a reply. There is no learning benefit to submitting peer graded assignments and just hope peers come up with the same answer and never knowing the correct answer. Without feedback from the instructor, I guess I'll have to take this course for a third time and hope that a peer agrees with all of my answers.
By Mrudula M•
May 17, 2020
I dont think i wouldve got this opportunity in any online coachinig website. This is really going to help me when i graduate and start working. With great practical knowledge.
By Pradheep G•
Mar 19, 2020
I am thankful to Coursera to offer the grate course through online. I learned most important points through the subjected course.
Thanks a lot to Mr. is Ibrahim Odeh.
By Luis G Z•
May 23, 2019
Course should include more exercises. Questions in quizzes were many times unclear and just an exercise of memory, not for real learning/understanding concepts. Last section on "Lean" is poor, very confusing, with far too many mixed concepts, very difficult to understand, even though the concept itself looks simple.
By Indriyani J•
Jan 30, 2019
Peer Review Assignment is not effective because people who may not understand the materials and think their answer is the only rightest answer get to fail you with no tolerance whatsoever. They don't even give any explanation. No consideration whether your number is different because you round it up. I can't even ask why they failed me and can't check their work. The lecturers put a great effort to share knowledge tho. No solution from customer service other than keep submitting.
By Tuna Y•
Aug 26, 2018
Dear Mr. Ibrahim,
First of all thank you for all your efforts and all professionals who are contributed to preparations of this specialization. As a construction professional experienced in airport projects for 10 years and electrical construction manager i found this course useful to refresh information and catch up with up to date trends of construction. I would like to make only a suggestion regarding to this particular Cost Estimating and Cost Control course, May be you can consider to add a session about MEP estimating roughly mentions about mechanical requirements, power requirements and possible cost estimating methodologies on MEP Bids. Another session may be mentioned in LEAN section for Target Value Design.
Thank you very much again for your efforts.
Best Regards
Tuna Yekeler
By Karl B•
Jan 30, 2017
You need to be working in a specific discipline to do each line item on a spreadsheet for detailed estimating. Here several ways of estimating are presented from budget to detail. Also Lean philosophy is incorporated. Owner cost protection and project specification, with respect to cost and ROI are addressed.
In short if you are already an engineer, then these concepts are job applicable Right A Way (RAW).
If you are learning, then this is also the right place to start. It may open a new door for your next job.
You can list this achievement to your CV/Resume.
I recommend you take all 4 parts of the Construction Management program thru Coursera, course work created by Columbia University.
By John M M•
Apr 27, 2018
The module is very detailed that you tend to research more on the topics being discussed. As a quantity surveyor, this is very helpful especially if you are still in your junior years. The speakers speak very clearly.
By Eric Y•
Apr 13, 2020
This specialisation helped me gain more knowledge across construction cost estimating and gave me a good understanding what a QS does.
By Simin S•
Jul 22, 2018
This great course is really helpful to my work, thanks to all professors of this course, and really appreciate yours knowledge!!
By Aniket D•
May 1, 2020
This is great course presented by industry experts with real examples.
By Vishal H•
May 5, 2020
good professionals with good experience in the industry.
By Sandeep K•
Apr 15, 2020
Very informative and knowledge improving platform.
By Nikhil S•
Apr 10, 2020
The course was interesting to learn.
By Thanushan V•
May 1, 2020
Good Course
By Anas M H•
Jan 27, 2022
I would like if the standard unit of calculation of materials are SI unit rathen than Feet or american units, because it makes confusion for me.
By Robert B•
Jan 11, 2022
Week three lecture and assignment did not match, and the assignment was poorly written. This made week three nearly impossible to complete.
By Renata B F•
May 4, 2017
Este curso apresenta algumas ferramentas para a elaboração de orçamento. Quais itens devem fazer parte do orçamentos, quantas fases temos na elaboração do orçamento, desde do inicial até o detalhado. Apresenta também um pouco sobre a gestão de orçamento nos EUA, que parece ser bem parecido com o que encontramos no Brasil. Para quem tem experiencia na área vale a pena para conhecer a estratégias nos EUA. Para quem não tem experiencia, e não conhece o vocabulário em português terá dificuldade em entender em inglês, porque a tradução "ao pé da letra" não funciona. Eu gostei bastante do curso e indico a quem tem experiência na área que faça.
By Mustafa S O•
Oct 4, 2017
As a Cost Control Engineer I have learned new things and enforced my knowledge, thanks to this class I will have a more systematic approach to cost controlling. The speakers were very good and informative. as a constructive critique the the BIM or 5D class was a little vague for people not acquainted with the software. and although I have learned very useful things in the lean class, it would have been really good if there was an example on operational cost control during the project construction. I would like to thank all of the speakers.
By Donavan G•
Nov 7, 2020
The course as a whole was excellent. All the Industry experts in teaching the subjects was also excellent, and the use of examples and illustrations were very good. Some of the questions to be submitted was a bit tricky, but it was worthwhile to review the videos again for better understanding of the topic..The section on "Contract Cash Flow" is very informative and insightful. It will definitely assist me in my career. Thanks for the opportunity to be part of this excellent course.
Donivill Golding
South Africa
By Frantzo P•
Dec 2, 2021
This course is also one of the best course i have learned in the Construction Management Specialization, this is very helpful for Engineer or construction professional for estimating project and calculate cost control of a project by using several format for estimating. Thank you to Coursera and the Columbia University for this opportunity. I learned very much about all this 4 course of specialization for this year and I am already ready for new opportunity in my career. Thank a lot.