Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Construction Management Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Modeling
  • Project
  • Finance
  • Real Estate
Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Introduction To The Construction Finance Course

26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 6 min), 2 readings
4 hours to complete

The Mathematics of Money

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 130 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Real Estate Finance for Development Projects

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 134 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Financial Plans for Development Projects

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 132 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Project Finance

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 111 min)
1 hour to complete

Risk In Project Finance

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 30 min)

Construction Management

