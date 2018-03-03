This course expands the knowledge of a construction project manager to include an understanding of economics and the mathematics of money, an essential component of every construction project. Topics covered include the time value of money, the definition and calculation of the types of interest rates, and the importance of Cash Flow Diagrams.
This course is part of the Construction Management Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Financial Modeling
- Project
- Finance
- Real Estate
Offered by
Columbia University
For more than 250 years, Columbia has been a leader in higher education in the nation and around the world. At the core of our wide range of academic inquiry is the commitment to attract and engage the best minds in pursuit of greater human understanding, pioneering new discoveries and service to society.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction To The Construction Finance Course
Professor Ibrahim Odeh provides an overview of the Construction Finance course, and introduces the guest speakers.
The Mathematics of Money
Professor Ibrahim Odeh discusses the Mathematics of Money beginning with a definition of the Time Value of Money. Calculating simple and compound interest rates are covered along with distinguishing between nominal and effective interest rates. Illustrated in this module is drawing a cash flow diagram.
Real Estate Finance for Development Projects
Professor Anthony Webster introduces real estate finance providing an overview of the real estate project lifecycle, a discussion on zoning code parameters, and examples of estimating the sales price of a property.
Financial Plans for Development Projects
Professor Anthony Webster provides an in-depth look at designing and building commercial real estate by looking at financial plans. The module ends with a deep dive into decision tree analysis.
Project Finance
Professor Bob Dewing discusses project finance and provides an overview of Global Project Finance. The roles of stakeholders in project finance is reviewed in depth.
Risk In Project Finance
Eduardo Gamez discusses risk in project financing outlining the different entities involved in a transaction for a project.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.70%
- 4 stars15.65%
- 3 stars2.42%
- 2 stars0.66%
- 1 star0.55%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CONSTRUCTION FINANCE
Project Finance is a very interesting and very important field of knowledge for all professionals in the construction industry
The course has been great and very enlightening. As a construction professional I have learnt great tips. Very concise course.
The course was both challenging and informative. I found most of what I learned in this course will be applied going forward. I took this course as a goal through my employer.
Great Materials and insights on the industry! Plenty of current industry examples referred to throughout the course.
About the Construction Management Specialization
The Construction Management specialization is curated for professionals in the construction and civil engineering industry looking to advance their careers. Through this specialization, students will gain comprehensive industry knowledge along with the latest trends and development within the industry. This 5-course specialization will cover the major facets of construction management including project initiation and planning, scheduling techniques and procedures, cost estimating and control, and construction project financials. After students complete this specialization, they will have gained significant skills and tools to stay relevant and ahead of the curve in the world of construction management.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.