DG
Sep 4, 2018
Great course that helped understand financing throughout construction. I'm an attorney who recently joined a housing developer, and this course really assisted my understanding of the industry.
LG
Jan 6, 2019
The course was both challenging and informative. I found most of what I learned in this course will be applied going forward. I took this course as a goal through my employer.
By Shawky G•
Mar 15, 2017
Very nice course, Just the Excel sheet of Professor Anthony Webster is a big question mark, where we can get this file so we can follow up with him during the class
By Violeta B•
Jun 2, 2019
As an architect with yet no experience on the construction industry, I value so much all the lectures. I now feel prepared to go into the sector with a better understanding.
By Sinan J H•
Mar 5, 2019
I recommend it to everyone
By Uday C•
Nov 20, 2018
Very interesting and helpful course for engineers in construction industry. It gives and overall overview about the construction management. Thanks all for compiling this course in such a structured way.
By Sathvara S S•
Jun 2, 2020
The construction financial manager’s role may vary from company to company, partly because different financial managers have different skills and personalities. The role also varies depending on the size of the company. A construction financial manager’s background often indicates the areas in which the manager will concentrate. For example, a construction financial manager whose background is in construction operations (estimating and project management) initially will concentrate on the proper recording of job costs. A construction financial manager whose background is in public accounting probably will initially emphasize financial reporting and income tax planning. The financial manager should recognize these influencing factors and make efforts to compensate for any deficiencies.
By CANER I•
Jan 24, 2021
Construction Finance has never ever been presented in away that Dr Odeh done.
I will definitely advice the course to all my environment.
Thank you very much indeed.
By Ezra M B•
Jan 30, 2019
This is a well thought out and detailed delivery of construction management content from Columbia University. There is an incredible amount of professionalism and technology used to share the most relevant industry knowledge about organizing successful construction and investment projects. Anyone considering to take this course regardless of experience should take it, especially for the extremely affordable price through Coursera. Kudos to Columbia and Coursera for such an amazing and intensive online certificate program.
By Krzysztof P•
May 2, 2020
The course brings broad list of topics which are very relevant to construction industry players from strategic, tactical and operational perspectives. For people with experience you will finds very interesting insights and learn new things. For people who are new to the industry if offers great introduction with a deep dive into how to manage construction business.
I am very satisfied I took this course.
By Mukhtar A A K•
Apr 11, 2020
I have never heard a training course like this in terms of the quality of lectures as well as lecturers and the selection of an arbitrator for the topics of the course that covered most aspects in the management of engineering projects
I am grateful to everyone who has contributed to it and thanks to coursea org. for this wonderful effort in organizing and serving science.
Best regards
Mukhtar
By Gustavo J M•
Jun 28, 2020
Very useful information and techniques regarding CM Finance, I want to congratulate the speakers and prof Odeh for this awesome initiative to put all this together and offer to construction people in order to obtain and I'm sure of that, a better rate of successful projects worldwide and to give my grateful for this 4 courses and specialization certification in construction management.
By Marcela S F P•
Apr 16, 2017
Despite Finance is not among the subject that interest me the most, the topics of the course are very well explained and help build the knowledge about the concepts in a easey way. Above of that, everything is explained in relation to the construction industry, from real state development or highways construction.
By Diogo L R d S•
Oct 31, 2021
This course was great for me to review finance content that I had previously learned from business school and gave me lots of new insights on how to apply it in the construction industry. Excellent course that I would recommend for everyone conseidering to enter the construction industry.
By Ed V•
Mar 28, 2017
Super useful. I would recommend to go thru all four courses in the way they are structured so student more clue of what are teachers talking about. But construction financing is crucial part to understand how industry works and this course explains that very well.
Thank you!
By Terron J D•
Jul 2, 2019
Excellent course on Construction Finance. Professor Ibrahim Odeh has done a masterful job in engineering this specialization. I have gained a mass amount of knowledge that I can now apply to real world projects and solutions. Thank you for the opportunity. TD
By Bishoy G G A•
May 26, 2019
It was a very helpful and dynamic course which contained many useful knowledges regarding financing construction projects. I gained many important information that will help me a lot.
I would like to say thanks to Coursera and to my Instructors.
By Stephen P•
Apr 4, 2018
Excellent course. While I am a construction project manger, I found here some very good refreshment of knowledge, new & updated views on financing, latest trends in thinking, etc. Its given me a renewed confidence in my day to day work!
By Omar J•
Aug 5, 2017
Great course! Special thanks to Mr. Webster for such a great explanation of differente topics, and also for sharing some examples of analysis in excel format. This is something hard to find in a well renown teacher or professional.
By Tristan S•
Mar 21, 2020
This was a challenging and rewarding course, which sharpened my finance skills in construction. I enjoy the value of this experience and looking forward to applying it to my work and future projects. #construction #finance
By Jimmy H•
May 18, 2020
This class was the perfect balance between real world examples and theory base. First 3 weeks provided math problems with some real world scenarios while the last 2 weeks focused on P3 and Lean. Would highly recommend
By Maslennikova O•
Nov 27, 2020
Thankful to Professor Mr. Ibrahim Oden for amazing opportunity to impove professionsl skills in the course "Construction Project Management". All given information already has been implemented to the job. Thanks!
By Luis F R M•
May 5, 2020
An amazing course, i learnt so much from this end i am really pleased with the specialization in general. I have got an amazing amount of knowledge from this experience. It is A really top quality course.
By William C H•
Nov 10, 2021
Moving from IT Project Manangement into the world of Construction Manaement and this course has really helped put me on the right path. Confident I will start out strong and keep asking questions!
By Krishna S•
May 17, 2020
It was very helpful for learning concepts like IRR, ARR, lean, risk management and simultaneously quizzes for every module is conducted. It is worth to take the course.