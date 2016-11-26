Learners will discover the key project scheduling techniques and procedures including; how to create a network diagram, how to define the importance of the critical path in a project network, and defining project activities float. Also covered are the fundamentals of Bar Charts, Precedence Diagrams, Activity on Arrow, PERT, Range Estimating, and linear project operations and the line of balance.
This course is part of the Construction Management Specialization
- Schedule
- Linear Scheduling Method
- Program Evaluation And Review Technique (PERT)
- Critical Path Method
Columbia University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Construction Scheduling
The first module provides an overview of the Construction Scheduling course and the topics that will be covered. Learners will discover the relationships connecting construction activities, how to perform scheduling procedures, how to determine critical path and more. Professor Odeh will describe the differences between calendar dates and work dates and teach how to deal with uncertainty in construction projects.
Bar (Gantt) Charts
The second module introduces bar or Gantt charts and how they are used as scheduling tools. Bar charts represent a project work item or activity as a time scaled bar; the length of which represents the planned duration of a construction activity.
Activity Precedence Diagrams
In this module, learners will create Activity Precedence Diagrams, also referred to as Activity on Node Diagrams, which graphically represent the construction activities in a project and their relationships.
Types of Construction Activity Relationships
This module provides an overview of the types of construction activity relationships encountered in a construction project and how to represent them in an activity precedence diagram.
Forward and Backward Pass Calculations
Forward and Backward Pass Calculations are covered in this module. Forward Pass Calculations determine the minimum dates at which each construction activity can be performed and, ultimately, the minimum duration of a construction project. Backward Pass Calculations compute the latest dates by which each construction activity can be performed without increasing the projects minimum duration.
Critical Path
Professor Odeh discusses the importance of critical path in this module including what it is and why it is important. Learners will identify a critical path in a project and how to determine a critical path in different relationships.
Activity Floats
Professor Odeh introduces the types of floats in a construction project including; total float, free float, interfering float and independent float.
Understanding Work Dates and Calendar Dates
In this module, the difference between working dates and calendar dates is explained and how to chart both in a project plan.
Activity on Arrow
Activity on Arrow diagrams are the topic for this module. Professor Odeh will discuss how to draw an activity on arrow diagram and how to number the nodes. Forward and Backward Pass calculations and determining the duration of a project are also covered.
Program Evaluation & Review Technique (PERT) and Range Estimating
The Program Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT) is introduced in this module which relates to uncertainty in estimating the duration of construction activities in a project schedule. PERT helps project managers determine the probability of a project being completed in a certain number of days.
The Role of the Scheduler in Construction Management
Jennifer Buermann, of the STV Group, discusses the role of the scheduler in a construction project and how to determine if a project is on track to meet the estimated goals. Also covered are ways to adjust to ensure the project stays on track.
Linear Construction Operations and Line of Balance
Professor Odeh introduces linear construction; projects that have linear, or repetitive, properties. Also covered is the Line of Balance scheduling method which is a way of allocating resources for repetitive processes.
Technology Applications for Scheduling
Dareen Salama, of the STV Group, discusses the technology applications used for scheduling. Dareen provides an overview of the applications used for scheduling development, schedule analysis, sharing and collaboration and visualization.
The course is very helful in understanding the various concept of scheduling. The course material gives to the poibt views and examples to understand tbe concept and very nicely delivered.
Very effective one for a civil engineer. I have known so many important things which i want to apply in my professional field in future. thanks for the course
Great course to understand the terminology of Scheduling and getting a basic sense. It is also a great course if you want to review your scheduling knowledge to understand how it works.
It is a fun learning experience. I learned a lot from this course. I learned new strategies and techniques that helped me enhance my skills. Thank you very much.
About the Construction Management Specialization
The Construction Management specialization is curated for professionals in the construction and civil engineering industry looking to advance their careers. Through this specialization, students will gain comprehensive industry knowledge along with the latest trends and development within the industry. This 5-course specialization will cover the major facets of construction management including project initiation and planning, scheduling techniques and procedures, cost estimating and control, and construction project financials. After students complete this specialization, they will have gained significant skills and tools to stay relevant and ahead of the curve in the world of construction management.
