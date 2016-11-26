About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Construction Management Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • Schedule
  • Linear Scheduling Method
  • Program Evaluation And Review Technique (PERT)
  • Critical Path Method
Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Construction Scheduling

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Bar (Gantt) Charts

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 28 min)
1 hour to complete

Activity Precedence Diagrams

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min)
1 hour to complete

Types of Construction Activity Relationships

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min)
2 hours to complete

Forward and Backward Pass Calculations

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Critical Path

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min)
1 hour to complete

Activity Floats

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 45 min)
1 hour to complete

Understanding Work Dates and Calendar Dates

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Activity on Arrow

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 72 min)
1 hour to complete

Program Evaluation & Review Technique (PERT) and Range Estimating

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 73 min)
1 hour to complete

The Role of the Scheduler in Construction Management

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 22 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Linear Construction Operations and Line of Balance

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 59 min)
3 hours to complete

Technology Applications for Scheduling

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 138 min)

Construction Management

