Dec 26, 2016
The Course is very interesting and helpful from all prospective. I'm the project Owner and it was great experience for better understanding of the scheduling, different techniques and Lean Delivery.
Apr 10, 2022
Excellent course with details. The Instructors are well equiped and has a lot of experience on the Industry. The only problem that i see is they didn't share the reading materials and ppt.
By George V•
Sep 10, 2020
It was excellent an platform for e-learning and i free courses are tailored in an excellent manner where one can feel that students are not taken for a ride because it covers in a big way.
By Leigh F•
May 14, 2020
Sufficient detail (rather than broad concepts) with active, practical learning aspects to it. Easy to navigate and dip in & out as you reference other materials to assist with learning.
By Geder M•
Sep 27, 2019
This course is dedicated to anyone in the construction management industry and/or the willingness to learn about construction management. I will highly recommend this course!
By Vahid T•
Dec 24, 2019
This course was beneficial. Each topic was taught in a simple, understandable way, and you may not have any difficulty with the basics. I enjoyed it a lot, and I think this could help you.
By Vladimir V C•
Nov 21, 2018
It is incredible that for a paid course, the slides are not downloadable
By Felix L•
Dec 27, 2016
By Elizabeth J•
Apr 19, 2019
I am challenging myself in ways I did not know was possible. This course, so far, has been inspirational for me both personally and professionally.
By Jude B•
Jul 31, 2017
Top of the line course. There's one really boring guy though. Not going to single him out, but it definitely isn't Ibrahim Odeh. One recommendation would be to include the lecture slides for download as down under the Construction Project Management specialization subject.
By Daniel E S•
Oct 10, 2019
I thought that the course was a bit too simplistic. I would have liked more detailed examples and assignments. Also, it would have been nice to have most of the later slides to print out or copy. Some of the diagrams were a bit tedious to draw.
By Oleh O•
Apr 28, 2019
Hello! Very interesting course.
Because of practically absence of hands-off materials learning will take a little more time. It will be nice if add practical part to topic about apps for scheduling, even it`ll be free app
By Aldo P•
Apr 30, 2020
this course gave me a lot of tools and concepts to bring into my professional construction experience. Sometimes i've found some questions too generic and their answers, after a depth analysis, were not well-fitted.
By Muhammad J S•
Dec 27, 2016
I am really fascinated by this course and its a first step towards Project Planning and specially Lean Scheduling Its a brilliant and advance method in Construction field.
By JB K•
Jun 22, 2019
Week 4 there were some obvious miscues. The quiz had two questions related to the 7th calculation for the Line of Balance. However, Mr. Odeh went from the 6th equation to the 8th, skipping the 7th entirely. I had to dig in the forums for the equation, in order to complete the weeks project and the quiz.
By Server B•
Jun 25, 2018
informative, teaches principles, theory but not arousing interest. There is room to improve.
By TSEGAYE G M•
Apr 11, 2022
By robin r•
Mar 27, 2020
Great course, very instructive.
However the videos showing the BIM are not high resolution enough to see what appeared on the software making it a bit hard to follow. For that part it would be better to try the steps dictated by the teacher on a trial version. The BIM part of this course should be more hands on.
The lean part of this course should be more detailed. I would have like to know more about the way to use lean in a boardroom using post it.
The risk management was very interesting. There should be an emphasis in this certification about the fact that a baseline is uncomplete without a risk analysis because the project will always have some delays. I would have like to more hands on how to do a Monte Carlo risk analysis using a simple tool for example Excel.
Thank you all!
By Faraz A•
Nov 9, 2019
This is theory based course only which does not allow us to work on the actual software like we did in earlier course. The theory is very good to provide the knowledge but if we do not apply the concepts on the actual software to do the assignments then it is hard to understand the concept.
Hopefully in future students do have the ability to use the actual software to do the assignments.
By Stephen R•
Mar 31, 2017
Lots of bugs
By Carlos P G•
Apr 23, 2020
I find the course very detail and it gives the learner all the aspects a Construction Scheduler has to know. It will feed you all the in-depth tools you may need in the course of your chosen career. Most noted in the course was about Lean Planning wherein I never knew the difference as I practice my Project management skills that there was the standard industry practice and the Pull planning method which I think are effective and proactive approach in Construction Management.
I would like to thank the professors and lecturers that has guided us thru the course and I highly recommend this course to all would be Construction Scheduler or Project Manager.
By James M•
Nov 30, 2017
I found this to be a good introduction to scheduling, the methods involved and the base techniques required to get your feet wet. In general due to the large variation in scheduling methods discussed, each learner would be required to step out and explore more on their own for a deeper look in to the processes. Real time scheduling videos were great, i often step in to new programs see all the buttons and feel overwhelmed but after these quick videos and breakdowns we learned the essential thought processes that go into the background design of each scheduling software. I enjoyed the set up, discussions and interactive schedule building.
By Thomas M•
Jul 7, 2017
This course provided a comprehensive overview of the major determinants of a schedule in the construction sector. It gave a good overview of best-practices when building out a schedule, and stressed the importance of scheduling to the profitability and success of a project. I would have appreciated a more in-depth view of popular construction scheduling software, perhaps by requiring or encouraging their use for projects, but I certainly understand the decision not to do so -- There are other resources out there to help with that. Overall, this course was excellent in its depth and structure!
By Gabriel M•
Dec 29, 2017
Very informative course which covers the fundamentals of Construction Scheduling. I learned essential scheduler tools such as how to draw an AON diagram, AOA diagram, LoB Diagram that will help me in my future career as Civil Engineer. In addition, it gives an introduction to Microsoft Project and Primavera P6 which are some of the most important software in the market. To wrap it up, I learned a great deal in this course and I recommend it to anyone interested in the Construction sector.
By Nalovsky•
Mar 20, 2018
Excellent course, I hope to know a course about LEAN CONSTRUCTION in detail, the one that the Arqch in the last videos spoke about, because this is a excelent tool to use in the field with weekly works programs (wagons) % of completion, yu can see weekly even daily the risks and the mitigations actions. I worked in Mexico with this program in BMW plant in San Luis Potosí, and I had a great oportunity to be surrounded by Residets, Superintendets, Scheduling, PM, CM´s with this education.
By Guimarães R J•
Aug 20, 2017
This course helped me to understand the importance of construction scheduling and its benefits for a project beyond the project design. Construction Scheduling also enable professionals to do a more solid project and help the professionals of the industry stay up to date about the construction scheduling in the construction industry. I am really glad to had attended this course and encourage anyone who wants to deep their knowledge in the field of construction.
By Luis F A•
Dec 14, 2020
It is very well addressed and has a very practical approach. The different modules provide you with methods to establish the scheduling of a construction of a project , and also analyses the pro's and con's of each method. Moreover, an overview of the different softwares in the market is given. I strongly recommend this course for those professionals that need to participate in construction projects.