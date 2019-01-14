DC
Jul 20, 2020
I thought it was a great intro coming from my Architecture background and looking forward to the other classes. I did think the information was occasionally repetitive but overall it had a great flow.
DG
Feb 19, 2021
This was a great experience. It gave the confidence to tackle such issues as Duration of Activity Schedules and many more. Learned a lot and course content will forever be my guide on future projects.
By Ashish T•
Jan 14, 2019
The course is well-divided and very well taught by all the teachers. The best part is the lecture material that we can download, though it was available for half the lectures only. It was a neat course, with relevant questions in the quiz and straight forward assignments. The interface and the system works very smoothly thumbs up to that! I enjoyed the BIM, Scheduling and WBS/Job logic the most.Thank you for the course coursera team.
By smh s•
Sep 20, 2020
Thank You, Coursera for the course . Its an honor and grateful to gain knowledge and skill from you. This helps me to alleviate the management and planning skills and to attend more courses from you.
By Tracey S•
Jan 5, 2017
This course offers valuable information on the different aspects of Construction Project Managment. The only critic I have is that the instructions/grading rubric for the assignments are terribly vague. The assignment starts with a simple example in the videos which the student can reasonably replicate and create their own version. The problem starts when you begin the peer-assignment grading and realize the grading points are painfully specific. Now you have to go back and re-do your homework assignment after you learned what was really expected from the student. This wouldn't be an issue except that your second draft may not get graded if all of the students are done grading. Plus it's annoying to have to re-do work that you could have done right the first time but the guidelines were unclear.
By Sandra C•
Apr 20, 2020
Excellent course for Construction Managers in Training. Gives you integral highlights on every area. Also update the technological tool to increase efficiency on the activities involved in projects.
By Agnei M•
Jan 15, 2018
I had a great time learning about Construction and Project Management, all the modules were awesome. My personal favorite: Tech Trends. I hope you learn as much as I did, totally recommend this.
By Ahmed M•
Feb 17, 2019
This is an amazing course professor Ibrahim Odeh placed a lot of effort in this material .
as a student of construction engineering specializing in project management this course really helped me a lot i developed a new perspective for the whole process and it definitely increased my experience .
thanks to all those who participated in such amazing course.
By M K•
Aug 3, 2019
The course is too good in which I have learnt construction management technologies, contracts, bonds, activities involved in it and many more. Thankful for such good course made available for all.
By IPS S•
Oct 30, 2016
Gives you a good overview of Construction Management. Good selection of instructors and they know what they are talking about. Organizes course material in a very defined and systematic way.
By Maria S•
Nov 19, 2018
Excellent! Highly recommend for both beginners and construction professionals who want to learn about project management in construction.
By Teresa D•
May 24, 2019
This was a very informative course. My only suggestion is that the grading rubric and specifics for peer graded assignments should be made available prior to submission. Also would like to know what protocol is when students submit work for review that they cut and pasted from the web.
By Sam T•
Nov 25, 2018
The videos were good but I found the projects to basically be busy work which didn't enforce important concepts at all. But the videos and the slide shows were good enough to make up for it.
By Jegadeeswaran.R•
Dec 9, 2016
Great course and right examples and very detail explanation of fundamentals, in my opinion being clear in fundamental of subject would be easier to get mastered. This course provided that to me.
By Darryl J•
Nov 20, 2018
If you are interested in Construction / Project Management , this is a great course to take to inform your understanding of the processes associated with managing a project.
By Stirling M•
Jun 10, 2019
Great course to get an overview of the construction industry and what to expect moving forward. Also learned new skills and the mind set of industry leaders.
By Vinod B•
Jun 9, 2020
Course is good. However, certificate issued is mentioned as '...online non-credit course...' which create confusion. Such words should not be included in certificate, rather such info (credit, non-credit etc.) should be on back-end. Just issue simple certificate that online course successfully completed by Mr. X which is offered by Columbia University-In the city of New York on Coursera. It does not make any sense to write that the course is credit, non-credit etc. Kindly refer other certificates issued by reputed org like edX by HarvardX. I am not happy with certificate.
By MOHAMED S A A S•
Jul 4, 2019
Dears.
It 's an honor for me to study this most gorgeous course
And it is my pleasure to be between you for the duration of the course. Thank you for your constructive efforts. I also pray to God to increase your bounty
With thanks and appreciation
Engineer . Mohamed Saad Salem
By Daniel G•
Nov 14, 2016
As I'm not a Construction Manager or Project Manager, I'm an owner for my first housing project. I've found the course to be just what I needed covering the basics ang slowly getting more in depth.
By Roberio S•
Dec 4, 2018
This first module gave me some really good insights about the construction management industry. It also introduced me to some of the best industry professionals. I highly recommend it!
By ADEMIR G D S•
Apr 30, 2019
I recommend this Columbia University course, Construction Project Management.
By Edu J C H•
Jun 13, 2019
Excelente curso, bases para una buena programacion de proyectos
By Girish•
Jun 7, 2019
Excellent course in Project Management
By Shafeeq I•
Jan 10, 2019
Very very basics. Simple concepts are explained for infinite hour long sessions. Not at all engaging sessions.
By Magesh K•
Oct 7, 2019
Most of examples in the course are about the experience in north america.If it were about the construction industry all around the world it would have been very easy to correlate and apply in our day to day activities.But nonetheless a great course and I will definitely recommend to all the professional who are working in the construction industry. The main highlight of the course is the insights from the experts in the construction industry who are working in construction industry rather than a academician who teaches us only theoretical part , which some times might be irrelevant in the field.
By engdaw a•
Apr 21, 2019
The lecture points are brief, real, and attractive during the course. The discussions and peer graded assignments also worth me great understanding about construction management.
Thanks
By Terron J D•
May 13, 2019
This is an excellent course! I have learned very valuable and powerful techniques, tools and principals that I can utilize in the work force. Thank you for this genuine opportunity.