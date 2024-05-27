Construction Management is the application of knowledge, skills, tools, and techniques to the many activities required to complete a project successfully. This requires both practitioners and students to understand the many aspects of the world of owners, designers, developers, local, state, & federal government agencies, tenants, regulatory agencies, community groups & stakeholders, contracting lawyers, zoning attorneys, environmental lawyers, insurance providers, financial agencies, bonding companies, and subcontractors.
The successful Construction Manager must recognize the role of each participant, understand the nature of the project, and utilize modern management tools to bring the project forward in a timely and cost-effective manner. In addition, the Construction Manager also has his or her own organization and staffing to navigate including those of the owner and the designer.
Applied Learning Project
The student will test their knowledge of the course material through a set of knowledge checks found at the end of each lesson. There will also be a quiz at the end of each week, and a cumulative final exam in the form of multiple choice and multiple answer questions.