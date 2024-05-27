University of Maryland, College Park
Construction Management Fundamentals Specialization
University of Maryland, College Park

Construction Management Fundamentals Specialization

Learn the Fundamentals of Construction Managment.. Become a Construction Manager who delivers successful Projects.

Taught in English

Neil R. Schulman

Instructor: Neil R. Schulman

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Construction management preparation, planning, design, engineering, business, and technical practices used in the construction industry.

  • Examine construction management industry, future trends, and opportunities. Outline different sectors of the industry and project delivery methods.

  • Understand the different sustainable methods, materials, building systems, and controls in the construction industry.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 month at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of Maryland, College Park
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 4 course series

The Construction Management Industry and Profession

Course 19 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Construction Management

Construction Management Project Delivery Methods & Contracts

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Construction Management
Category: Project Delivery Methods

Construction Management Field Operations and Admin Tools

Course 39 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Construction Management

Sustainable Construction Management

Course 48 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Construction Management

Instructor

Neil R. Schulman
University of Maryland, College Park
4 Courses12 learners

Offered by

University of Maryland, College Park

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions