Agroforestry – the practice of growing trees and crops in interacting combinations – is recognized the world over as an integrated approach to sustainable land-use. Agroforestry systems, being multifunctional, facilitate not only the production of food and wood products but also provide a variety of ecosystem services such as climate-change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, and soil quality improvement. This course teaches a broad overview of the most current research and best practices in global agroforestry.
Agroforestry I: Principles and Practices
This course is part of Agroforestry Specialization
Taught in English
There are 9 modules in this course
Section 1 presents an overview of the history of scientific developments in agroforestry.
Section 2 investigates how we define and categorize agroforestry methods
Section 3 is an exploration of agroforestry topics for the tropics and subtropics
Section 4 is an exploration of agroforestry topics for the temperate zones
Agroforestry tree species and their improvement, uses and products.
Proper soil management based on understanding the nature and property of soils is critical to the success of any land-use system.
The role of agroforestry systems in climate change mitigation.
A review of the many additional ecosystem services potentially provided by agroforestry systems.
Agroforestry's roles in sustainable development and global food security efforts.
Reviewed on Feb 5, 2024
Reviewed on Oct 27, 2023
