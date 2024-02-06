University of Florida
Agroforestry I: Principles and Practices
University of Florida

Agroforestry I: Principles and Practices

This course is part of Agroforestry Specialization

Taught in English

Jennifer Vogel, Online Programs Coordinator

Instructor: Jennifer Vogel, Online Programs Coordinator

Course

4.8

(10 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

15 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Skills you'll gain

There are 9 modules in this course

Section 1 presents an overview of the history of scientific developments in agroforestry.

What's included

6 videos2 readings1 quiz1 assignment

Section 2 investigates how we define and categorize agroforestry methods

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

Section 3 is an exploration of agroforestry topics for the tropics and subtropics

What's included

6 videos1 quiz

Section 4 is an exploration of agroforestry topics for the temperate zones

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

Agroforestry tree species and their improvement, uses and products.

What's included

2 videos1 quiz

Proper soil management based on understanding the nature and property of soils is critical to the success of any land-use system.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

The role of agroforestry systems in climate change mitigation.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

A review of the many additional ecosystem services potentially provided by agroforestry systems.

What's included

4 videos1 quiz

Agroforestry's roles in sustainable development and global food security efforts.

What's included

1 video1 quiz

Instructor

Jennifer Vogel, Online Programs Coordinator
University of Florida
5 Courses1,209 learners

