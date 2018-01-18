RT
Nov 3, 2020
I really like this course. As I have to review other peers, I have learned other countries situation/ problem without the need of traveling. I really recommend people to join this course, it is worth.
WL
Jan 9, 2017
I've learned a great deal from the course. Thanks for putting together these valuable insights and gathered so many experts in effectively delivering the course. Kudos to the team of DTU and Coursera.
By Sirinut•
Jan 18, 2018
I really like this course. As I have to review other peers, I have learned other countries situation/ problem without the need of traveling. I really recommend people to join this course, it is worth.
By esther v b•
Feb 20, 2018
The course content itself is quite good. A little heavy on the (urban) water & waste management topic, but its content is interesting and provided me with new knowledge. There appears to be little to no interaction from DTU on the forum however, which means in case of questions or issues there is no way to engage them, a definite missed opportunity to make this course better for students.
By Rakeshkn•
Jul 16, 2019
Good Course. But the case studies largely limited to or focus on Denmark issues only. Recommend to expand the scope to cover the issues globally. Highly recommended to understand the approach and fundamentals of urban and rural environmental management practices
By Wei-Harng L•
Jan 10, 2017
I've learned a great deal from the course. Thanks for putting together these valuable insights and gathered so many experts in effectively delivering the course. Kudos to the team of DTU and Coursera.
By Aborisade O•
Jun 24, 2021
This course has opened my intuition to various environmental management techiniques across different location of the world hence providing knowledge of being able to discern how to handle these problems according to respective geographical unit needs, content is very rich and mode of delivery is superb!
I recommend this for all who cares about conserving and managing our world's renewable and non renewable resources for a sustainable existence in life.
By AL A B A•
Aug 27, 2018
I am learning the basics and fundamental topics which is related to my Civil Engineering Environmental courses. I am truly satisfied with the course and also my designated teacher. Thank you
By Edmond W•
Jul 15, 2019
I gained additional knowledge regarding the different environmental management technologies and how some countries are engaged in addressing their environmental challenges.
By Clive P H•
Jan 10, 2019
Anyone who is in the environmental field and those who are planning to go into this field should take this course. Its very informative and mind opening. Thanks DTU.
By francisco g e•
May 23, 2020
it is a very good introduction towards environmental management since it covers all the topics that are involved in it. It is up to the student to study more about the topic that most attracts their attention, but this course provides the basis for a better understanding of the concept of global management.
By nilnal•
Mar 5, 2017
The course gave me a general idea about environmental management. I've learned a lot from the examples and the process of finishing homework. Looking at others' homework also let me known more things happening in different countries and gave me lots of insights. I would recommend this course to friends who also interested in environmental management.
By Chitra C•
May 18, 2020
One of the most interesting courses I have ever participated in. Learnt a lot about environmental management in different parts of the globe and particularly in Denmark, one of the best in the world. Assignments were interesting and peer reviewing was very enjoyable and informative. Would look forward to join in to many more of such courses.
By Ejirika S O•
Mar 14, 2019
I have really learnt a lot on this course. I have learnt so much that they will help me advance in my career.
The instructors are very articulated. They impact good knowledge of the course.
Thanks to Coursera for bringing in this course.
By PALLAVI G•
Feb 5, 2018
Helped me learn about the management practices that are being adopted for the environment and resources. They have touched well on the issues of water/waste water management and solid waste management, including the current challenges being faced with regards to them, covering in detail the practices in Denmark, Greenland, Africa, India, Bangladesh and a few others. Added quite a lot to my knowledge. A must course for beginners to the field of environmental management.
By mohammad I•
Sep 14, 2020
This Global environment management course is very good to add in our environment career
Sadly, most of the world's forests particularly in developing countries are being depleted due to over-exploitation and this has led to the extinction of important plants and animal species, and subsequent loss of biodiversity. On a larger scale, the impacts of ecosystem degradation and unsustainable use of forest resources have given rise to climate change as well as other pressing global issues. In my country India, the major problems facing forestry and nature management are poor natural resources management policies, illegal logging, large scale agriculture, indiscriminate use of forest resources among others. I plan to collaborate with NGOs, governmental agencies, policymakers, and international agencies to help develop policies that will ensure a sustainable model geared towards nature management and harnessing of forest resources.
By Pui Y P O•
Jul 12, 2020
I enjoyed the GEM course a lot. The 5 weeks length is just right and video lectures are very interesting. I didn't expect I can learn from so many professionals in such a short time. The course gave me a basic understanding of current human related environment management aspect. It boarded my view and knowledge and stimulated my awareness of the environmental affairs of my home town. Completing this course also give me the courage to enroll for an online degree. I hope I can find a course which covers more on nature protection soon. Thank you so much!
By Phuong N•
Aug 16, 2020
After a bachelor's degree in Environmental Studies, I still found this course really helpful. It covers a wide variety of topics and perspectives, all relevant to environmental management, and presents materials that range from general to more technical. I also really appreciate the international scope of it - while most topics were discussed in the context of Denmark, several videos/lecturers turn to developing countries and really unpack the complexities in these places.
By Aurora H•
Jul 24, 2020
I really enjoyed the videos and content of this course, as well as how the essays were spaced out. The amount of information given in the allotted time frame was also perfect. As an ecologist by training, I really enjoyed getting to look into the environmental science and urban planning side of environmental management and I believe this will give me quite an edge in my field. My only criticism is that the fairness/integrity of the peer-reviews of essays can be pretty hit-or-miss; this feature may need to be updated by the instructors.
By Jakub M•
Sep 17, 2019
This course was very good. Videa was very interesting, from different fields of environmetal managament and from different experts brings fresh air to the course. I like the system of essays, and grading each other among the students. Reeding another view on problems and tings that i have to to grade others give me "quite new pespective" for the field of study :-) English languages is good and understandable. I definately recommend this course!
By Paul N•
Nov 24, 2019
This is a good course for anyone looking to get a broad understanding of Global Environmental Management. It should be seen as a primer to undertake more in-depth study. I came to this as a relative novice so some research is needed if progress is to be made. A chat forum could potentially have been useful as a means to exchange ideas and share local knowledge.
By Kaelin P•
Aug 24, 2017
This course gave me a greater perspective on Environmental Management because of the focus on Denmark, Greenland, and other countries other than the US. It was great to see the technologies that are being used and to hear about the challenges that may come up in the future as the climate changes. This course was very valuable to me and my professional development.
By Roger O•
Aug 7, 2017
Un excelente curso, ayuda mucho a tomar una nueva perspectiva sobre problemas con los que lidiamos día a día, en especial permite conocer nuevos métodos que están siendo utilizados y que de una u otra manera países en desarrollo pueden adaptar a sus necesidades. La combinación entre teoría, ejemplos y práctica sin duda es el punto principal a favor de este curso.
By Gloria C W•
Jan 20, 2020
Excellent curriculum along with proficient professors. This course has conveyed more information than I've ever received within one course. Furthermore, the Denmark Technical University has accomplished leaps and bounds above other universities within the area of urban sustainability management. In-short, very applicable knowledge.
Thank you,
Gloria Warren
By Ellie E•
Mar 9, 2017
A great insight into rural and urban management which could be greatly improved with more challenging (longer) assignments. Great video material and instructors, but I would have enjoyed writing and peer assessing more in-depth articles as opposed to condensing as much information as possible into a simple 200-400 words.
By Fazla Z A•
Aug 15, 2020
This course is very complete and global. With a lot of examples from around the world, I had an outstanding point of view about how some communities behave and do their things in some challenges. I've learned a great deal from the course. Thanks for putting together these valuable insights and gathered so many experts in effectively delivering the course. Thanks to the team of DTU and Coursera.
By Hemanth K•
Jul 16, 2020
The topics in the course material constitutes different segments such as water supply and resources, climate change, waste management, urban planning, ground water resources etc. The examples in the course materials are comprehensive. A learner irrespective of their level can profit from the course and it gives a different outlook on the Environment and management.