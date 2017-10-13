Welcome to the course where you learn to launch a new business in the energy, finance, real estate, design, engineering, or environmental sectors, while also helping you create positive environmental and human health impacts around the world.
Renewable Energy and Green Building EntrepreneurshipDuke University
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Business Modeling
- Renewable Energy
- Startup Company
- Entrepreneurship
Offered by
Duke University
Duke University has about 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a world-class faculty helping to expand the frontiers of knowledge. The university has a strong commitment to applying knowledge in service to society, both near its North Carolina campus and around the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the course
I’m so excited that you’re joining me for this adventure. My goal is to make the course real and tangible, with practical action items and case studies of success. In this introductory module, you will get to meet the instructor from Duke University and have a brief overview of the course. More importantly, have fun!
Get Inspired — The Power of 3: Entrepreneurship + Green Building + Renewable Energy
In this module, you will reviews case studies of three award-winning examples of renewable energy and green building, including onsite videos. We discuss how entrepreneurship is a path for solving big problems that matter. Lectures illustrate that entrepreneurship is NOT just about startups -- it’s also about internal innovation at larger organizations. We also dive into some of the many business opportunities in renewable energy and green building.
Dive into Business — Real Opportunity. Real Challenges.
In this module, the instructor explains reasons for the significant growth in the renewable energy and green building sectors. We describe challenges and criticisms of both sectors, along with counterpoints and solutions. Finally, we discuss some of the struggles of entrepreneurship that must be overcome on this path of innovation and making positive impact at scale.
Blast Off — Moving from Ideas to Business Implementation
In this module, the instructor provides tangible steps for generating, refining, and launching new business ideas, including tips for website, logo, advisory boards, and using helpful tools, such as the popular and dynamic planning and strategy tool called the Business Model Canvas. We also discuss how to think about building a team, because without one, your startup is just another job, not an enterprise.
Closing
Reviews
- 5 stars75.76%
- 4 stars20.09%
- 3 stars2.85%
- 2 stars0.59%
- 1 star0.68%
TOP REVIEWS FROM RENEWABLE ENERGY AND GREEN BUILDING ENTREPRENEURSHIP
Great course to learn about Renewable Energy and Green Building Entrepreneurship. I highly recommend this course. Thank you for offering this valuable course to me.
it was a very great experience learning the course at coursera. it is a great platform where you can find answers for your doubts too. i'll recommend all my friends to join coursera.
An amazing course, it helped me identifying the opportunities not only around the environmental topics but in general, and skills needed to face the risk and the fear of failing. Thank you very much.
An interesting topic. Very applicable in 'Third World' countries where problems in energy consumption spawned by the utilization of fossil fuels have persisted for many years now.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
What can I expect from this course?
Will I receive a transcript from Duke University for completing this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.