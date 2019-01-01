Dr. Chris Wedding is an award-winning professor at two of the best universities in the United States: Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Over the last 20 years, he has taught more than 6,000 students from age 6 to 60. In addition, he is the Founder and Managing Director of IronOak Energy Capital, a renewable energy investment banking and advisory firm; Founder of Entrepreneurs for Impact, executive mastermind peer group coaching for climate change and energy entrepreneurs; Senior Adviser at Cherokee, an environmental private equity and angel investment firm; Faculty Member at the Institute for Defense and Business; and one of the world’s earliest LEED Accredited Professionals in the multi-billion-dollar green building industry. Dr. Wedding brings an international perspective to his work with experience in 20 countries and proficiency in 3 languages. He also writes a regular newsletter on cleantech finance trends.