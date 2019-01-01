Profile

Chris Wedding

Faculty

Bio

Dr. Chris Wedding is an award-winning professor at two of the best universities in the United States: Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Over the last 20 years, he has taught more than 6,000 students from age 6 to 60. In addition, he is the Founder and Managing Director of IronOak Energy Capital, a renewable energy investment banking and advisory firm; Founder of Entrepreneurs for Impact, executive mastermind peer group coaching for climate change and energy entrepreneurs; Senior Adviser at Cherokee, an environmental private equity and angel investment firm; Faculty Member at the Institute for Defense and Business; and one of the world’s earliest LEED Accredited Professionals in the multi-billion-dollar green building industry. Dr. Wedding brings an international perspective to his work with experience in 20 countries and proficiency in 3 languages. He also writes a regular newsletter on cleantech finance trends.

Courses

Renewable Energy and Green Building Entrepreneurship

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder